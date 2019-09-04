Iberiabank (IBKC) Stock Declined While Adams Express Company Has Lowered by $347,900 Its Holding; Keating Investment Counselors Has Upped Holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) as Share Value Declined

Adams Express Company decreased its stake in Iberiabank Corporation (IBKC) by 56.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company sold 4,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.28% . The institutional investor held 3,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $265,000, down from 8,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Iberiabank Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.28. About 75,033 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has declined 5.85% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 23/03/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Gibraltar Private Bank & Trust Co; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q EPS $1.10; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK – TOTAL COST OF BRANCH CONSOLIDATIONS EXPECTED TO BE EARNED BACK THROUGH NON-INTEREST EXPENSE REDUCTIONS WITHIN 2-YEAR PERIOD; 20/03/2018 – IBERIABANK Raises Quarter Dividend to 38c Vs. 37c; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK WILL CLOSE OR CONSOLIDATE 22 BRANCHES IN 2Q, 3Q; 19/04/2018 – Iberiabank Sets 2020 Goal for 10% EPS Growth; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK REPORTS 2020 STRATEGIC GOALS; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Announces 2020 Strategic Goals; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK HAS 2020 GOAL OF CORE EPS GROWTH

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) by 65.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 88,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 223,440 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89 million, up from 134,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $26.65. About 949,721 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136

Analysts await IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 2.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.74 per share. IBKC’s profit will be $93.01M for 9.54 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by IBERIABANK Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.28% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold IBKC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.13 million shares or 1.80% less from 44.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Financial Assocs reported 0% stake. 3,220 are owned by Starr Com Inc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). The Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0.01% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Rech owns 12,115 shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 23,615 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancshares has invested 0.02% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). 6,997 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Ftb Advsrs Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 205 shares. Martingale Asset LP holds 0.02% or 30,312 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 68,559 shares. Swiss Bancorp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communication invested in 0% or 658 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0.02% or 18,200 shares.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.43 million activity. The insider COOPER ANGUS R II bought $381,198. Maples Ricky E had bought 1,000 shares worth $75,250 on Monday, March 11.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 26,600 shares to 134,400 shares, valued at $18.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

