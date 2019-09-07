Iberiabank (IBKC) Shareholder Sun Life Financial Has Cut Position by $355,000 as Stock Price Declined; Systematic Financial Management LP Has Lifted Stake in Colfax (CFX)

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.28% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $717,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Iberiabank Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $69.22. About 211,001 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has declined 5.85% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 20/03/2018 – IBERIABANK Raises Quarter Dividend to 38c Vs. 37c; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK – TOTAL COST OF BRANCH CONSOLIDATIONS EXPECTED TO BE EARNED BACK THROUGH NON-INTEREST EXPENSE REDUCTIONS WITHIN 2-YEAR PERIOD; 09/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Names Rosa Sugrañes to Its Board of Directors; 11/05/2018 – EJF Capital Adds Taylor Morrison, Exits Iberiabank: 13F; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK WILL CLOSE OR CONSOLIDATE 22 BRANCHES IN 2Q, 3Q; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.37, EST. $1.43; 04/04/2018 – Iberiabank Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q EPS $1.10; 20/03/2018 – IBERIABANK – ANNOUNCED DECLARATION OF QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.38/SHARE; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q Adj EPS $1.37

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased its stake in Colfax Corporation (CFX) by 190.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp bought 109,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.67% . The institutional investor held 166,926 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95 million, up from 57,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Colfax Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $28.65. About 1.35M shares traded or 6.51% up from the average. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 11.54% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CFX News: 16/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 21/04/2018 – DJ Colfax Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFX); 04/05/2018 – COLFAX CORP CFX.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 18/04/2018 – DenverGov.org: Great West Colfax Cleanup to be held on May 19, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q EPS 22c; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 26/03/2018 S&PGR Affms Colfax Corp. ‘BB+’ Rtg; Dbt Rtg Affmd; Otlk Stbl; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Colfax; 21/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04 billion and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mueller Industries Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 105,343 shares to 351,767 shares, valued at $11.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corporation Cl A by 526,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,369 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold CFX shares while 40 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 106.47 million shares or 16.58% more from 91.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). 125,016 are owned by Aperio Ltd Liability Corporation. 25,565 were reported by James Invest Research Inc. Moreover, Fil Ltd has 0.02% invested in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) for 489,156 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York owns 0% invested in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) for 3,734 shares. 2.57M were accumulated by Select Equity Group Incorporated Lp. Centurylink Mngmt holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) for 41,305 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Citadel Advsr Ltd reported 407,703 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Us Financial Bank De stated it has 0% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Lafayette reported 180,010 shares or 1.97% of all its holdings. Keybank National Association Oh reported 8,228 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd has 64,288 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Muzinich And reported 5,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 39,176 shares to 39,468 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) by 61,717 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,883 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Analysts await IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 2.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.74 per share. IBKC’s profit will be $93.02M for 9.67 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by IBERIABANK Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.28% negative EPS growth.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. Maples Ricky E bought 1,000 shares worth $75,250. COOPER ANGUS R II bought $381,198 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold IBKC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.13 million shares or 1.80% less from 44.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability has 0% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Moreover, Systematic Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.06% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 26,220 shares. Art Ltd Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Amer Century invested in 0% or 15,907 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 0.02% or 47,380 shares. Invest Management Of Virginia Ltd Liability Company invested in 139,085 shares or 2.36% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 21,604 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc owns 24,033 shares. New York-based Jacobs Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 1.24% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). 39,847 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited. 37,410 were accumulated by Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mgmt Limited. Cim Investment Mangement Inc stated it has 3,243 shares. Bancorp Of America De reported 458,978 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 3,700 shares.