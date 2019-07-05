Iberiabank (IBKC) Shareholder Raymond James & Associates Decreased Its Position by $356,136; Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Lowered Stag Indl Com (STAG) Stake by $5.80 Million as Shares Rose

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Stag Indl Inc Com (STAG) by 25.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 199,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 576,261 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.09M, down from 776,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Stag Indl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $30.6. About 796,778 shares traded. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 13.35% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.92% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 09/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms STAG Industrial’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF $75 MLN OF 4.10% NOTES WITH A SEVEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2025, OTHERS; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF $100 MLN OF 4.27% NOTES WITH A TEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2028; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 14/05/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial to Issue $175 M of Senior Unsecured Notes; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial Issuing $75M of 4.1% Notes Due 2025 and $100M of 4.27% Notes Due 2028; 13/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL – ON MARCH 12, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM SEVEN MEMBERS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Bd of Directors

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) by 33.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates sold 5,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,019 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $718,000, down from 15,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Iberiabank Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $76.27. About 145,602 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has risen 0.14% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 19/04/2018 – Correct: Iberiabank Sets 2020 Goal for Core EPS Growth Above 10%; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK WILL CLOSE OR CONSOLIDATE 22 BRANCHES IN 2Q, 3Q; 09/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Names Rosa Sugrañes to Its Bd of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Iberia Bank Selects Continuity to Address Compliance Management; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.37, EST. $1.43; 20/03/2018 – IBERIABANK Raises Quarter Dividend to 38c Vs. 37c; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK REPORTS 2020 STRATEGIC GOALS; 23/04/2018 – DJ IBERIABANK Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBKC); 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: To Close or Consolidate 22 Branch Locations During 2Q and 3Q; 23/03/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Gibraltar Private Bank & Trust Co

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99B and $65.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 90,740 shares to 804,023 shares, valued at $26.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliance Res Partner LP (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 18,572 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,117 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FV).

Analysts await IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $1.80 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.71 per share. IBKC’s profit will be $97.94 million for 10.59 P/E if the $1.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by IBERIABANK Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $27,609 activity. MACKIE HADDON SPURGEON JR sold 1,000 shares worth $74,819. BROWN MICHAEL J sold 8,951 shares worth $671,163. 13,000 shares were bought by KOERNER JOHN E III, worth $972,530 on Tuesday, May 28. The insider Restel Anthony J sold $518,042. $381,198 worth of IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) was bought by COOPER ANGUS R II.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold IBKC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.13 million shares or 1.80% less from 44.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Convergence Investment Ptnrs Limited holds 0.08% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 4,924 shares. Kennedy Mngmt has 0.5% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Moreover, Renaissance Tech Lc has 0% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Louisiana-based Iberiabank has invested 0.16% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Stifel Financial has 131,999 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 22,437 shares in its portfolio. Stevens Capital Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.09% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). 92,270 were accumulated by Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 9,236 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill accumulated 306,035 shares or 0.34% of the stock. 482,208 are held by Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corp. Silvercrest Asset Group Ltd Com has invested 1.87% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). 1.55M were reported by Jpmorgan Chase. Carroll Financial has invested 0% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.19% or 270,296 shares in its portfolio.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regions Finl Corp New Com (NYSE:RF) by 352,428 shares to 449,449 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Howard Hughes Corp Com (NYSE:HHC) by 56,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Allstate Corp Com (NYSE:ALL).

Analysts await STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.44 EPS, down 2.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.45 per share. STAG’s profit will be $54.96 million for 17.39 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by STAG Industrial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold STAG shares while 66 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.34 million shares or 8.13% more from 90.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington State Bank has 0% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 1,195 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt reported 368,801 shares stake. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 71,669 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd reported 0% stake. Metropolitan Life Insur New York accumulated 9,938 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 47,751 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 129,200 were reported by Real Serv Ltd Liability Corp. Strs Ohio has 153,933 shares. Raymond James Associates holds 0.05% or 1.01M shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Securities reported 17,900 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 73,222 shares. Aristotle Cap Boston Limited Liability has 1.04% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 675,763 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested 0.07% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Netherlands-based Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.35% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 396,854 shares.