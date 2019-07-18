Iberiabank (IBKC) Shareholder Morgan Stanley Has Decreased Its Stake as Stock Rose; Highlander Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Fedex (FDX)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) by 82.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 204,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,585 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05 million, down from 247,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Iberiabank Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $74.42. About 142,355 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has risen 0.14% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 20/03/2018 – IBERIABANK Raises Quarter Dividend to 38c Vs. 37c; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: To Close or Consolidate 22 Branch Locations During 2Q and 3Q; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q EPS $1.10; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK WILL CLOSE OR CONSOLIDATE 22 BRANCHES IN 2Q, 3Q; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK HAS 2020 GOAL OF CORE EPS GROWTH; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Announces Branch Closures and Consolidations; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK REPORTS 2020 STRATEGIC GOALS; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK – TOTAL COST OF BRANCH CONSOLIDATIONS EXPECTED TO BE EARNED BACK THROUGH NON-INTEREST EXPENSE REDUCTIONS WITHIN 2-YEAR PERIOD; 23/03/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Gibraltar Private Bank & Trust Co; 20/03/2018 – IBERIABANK – ANNOUNCED DECLARATION OF QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.38/SHARE

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 90.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 1,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $726,000, up from 2,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $165.05. About 3.06 million shares traded or 36.81% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 15/03/2018 – DHL Steps Back Into U.S. Package Delivery in Challenge to UPS, FedEx; 20/03/2018 – FedEx CEO Sees Trump’s Tariffs as Threat to U.S. Economic Growth; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 20/03/2018 – FDX: WILL RECOVER BY 4TH QTR TNT VOLUME LOST AFTER CYBERATTACK; 21/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer makes a connection between FedEx’s post-earnings conference call and the president’s newly appointed economic advisor, Larry Kudlow; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to roll out 500 more stores inside Walmart; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 25% TO 26% IN FISCAL 2019; 20/03/2018 – Global News Toronto: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday; 08/05/2018 – FedEx to Purchase $6 Billion Group Annuity Contract from Metropolitan Life Insurance Company to Reduce Pension Obligations

Analysts await IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $1.80 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.71 per share. IBKC’s profit will be $97.96M for 10.34 P/E if the $1.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by IBERIABANK Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.