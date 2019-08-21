Iberiabank (IBKC) Shareholder Hillsdale Investment Management Has Raised Position by $546,700; As Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Girard Partners LTD Cut Its Holding

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) by 8555.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 7,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.28% . The institutional investor held 7,790 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $558,000, up from 90 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Iberiabank Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $70.03. About 119,249 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has declined 5.85% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Announces 2020 Strategic Goals; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK REPORTS BRANCH CLOSURES & CONSOLIDATIONS; 19/03/2018 IBERIABANK Names Dr. Monica R. Sylvain as Chief Diversity Officer; 10/04/2018 – Iberia Bank Selects Continuity to Address Compliance Management; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK WILL CLOSE OR CONSOLIDATE 22 BRANCHES IN 2Q, 3Q; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital LLC Exits Position in Iberiabank; 04/04/2018 – Iberiabank Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q Adj EPS $1.37; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Announces Branch Closures And Consolidations; 11/05/2018 – EJF Capital Adds Taylor Morrison, Exits Iberiabank: 13F

Girard Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) by 19.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd sold 10,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 41,261 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, down from 51,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $44.68. About 13.34M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Fined $1 Billion For Auto Loan, Mortgage Violations — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo beats first quarter profit expectations but still faces big regulatory settlement; 20/04/2018 – KABB FOX 29: BREAKING: Wells Fargo hit with $1 billion fine for auto loan and mortgage abuses; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – SHAREHOLDERS ALSO APPROVED 2017 COMPENSATION OF COMPANY’S EXECUTIVES NAMED IN ITS PROXY STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Yuka Hayashi: BREAKING: Wells Fargo’s 401(k) practices probed by Labor Department; 19/04/2018 – Common Sense: Punishing Wells Fargo: Just Desserts, or Beating a Dead Horse?; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 23/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO PLANS TO OPERATE UNDER ASSET CAP INTO 2019: SLOAN; 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold IBKC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.13 million shares or 1.80% less from 44.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Cap Management Limited Liability Co Nj holds 289,239 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 7,456 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 8,983 shares. Sei Invests owns 136,758 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 47,380 shares stake. Pitcairn reported 0.04% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Bessemer Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Mesirow Fincl Mgmt accumulated 1.23% or 111,036 shares. 12,671 are owned by Summit Financial Wealth Limited Co. State Street stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Rothschild & Communication Asset Mngmt Us Inc reported 0.47% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corp reported 482,208 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 18,411 shares. Goldman Sachs Group invested in 261,622 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.43 million activity. Shares for $972,530 were bought by KOERNER JOHN E III. Maples Ricky E also bought $75,250 worth of IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) shares.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE) by 19,100 shares to 5,600 shares, valued at $490,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rogers Communications Inc Cl B (NYSE:RCI) by 144,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,835 shares, and cut its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM).

More notable recent IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IBERIABANK Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Iberiabank (IBKC) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IBERIABANK Corporation Increases Cash Dividend on Common Stock by 5% – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Architects Inc holds 0.05% or 550 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% stake. 368,086 are held by Tiverton Asset Management Llc. Moreover, Eubel Brady Suttman Asset has 3.19% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 223,513 shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt invested in 1.51% or 148,802 shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors Llc owns 5,267 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Natl Trust Company holds 83,664 shares. Westchester Capital Mgmt stated it has 66 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 296,308 were accumulated by Hallmark Cap Mgmt Incorporated. Cornercap Counsel Inc invested in 117,273 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com invested 1.84% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 3,018 are owned by Cls Invests Ltd. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 2.48 million shares. Yacktman Asset Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 2.02 million shares. Colrain Limited Liability Company reported 8,000 shares.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo: Unforgiven Sins Yield 15% – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How Wells Fargo Could Deliver Big Returns To Shareholders This Year – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo’s Decline May Only Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19M and $536.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO) by 11,085 shares to 108,587 shares, valued at $6.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,652 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 9.39 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.