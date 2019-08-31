Iberiabank (IBKC) Shareholder Deprince Race & Zollo Has Lowered Holding as Stock Price Declined; Csx (CSX) Shareholder New York State Teachers Retirement System Trimmed Holding

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) by 67.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 241,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.28% . The institutional investor held 117,329 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41 million, down from 358,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Iberiabank Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $68.99. About 229,238 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has declined 5.85% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 09/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Names Rosa Sugrañes to Its Board of Directors; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Announces Branch Closures and Consolidations; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Announces 2020 Strategic Goals; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q Net $63.6M; 20/03/2018 – IBERIABANK – ANNOUNCED DECLARATION OF QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.38/SHARE; 11/05/2018 – EJF Capital Adds Taylor Morrison, Exits Iberiabank: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital LLC Exits Position in Iberiabank; 19/03/2018 IBERIABANK Names Dr. Monica R. Sylvain as Chief Diversity Officer; 22/03/2018 – IBERIABANK RELEASE 2020 STRATEGIC GOALS ON APRIL 19; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.37, EST. $1.43

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 66,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.02M, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $67.02. About 3.20 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 17/04/2018 – CSX CUT CAPEX TO $368M IN 1Q FROM $441M A YEAR EARLIER; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPER RATIO 63.7%; 19/03/2018 – CSX Names Angela C. Williams Vice President and Corporate Controller; 23/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO SAYS TRUCK FREIGHT NOW COSTS 10%-15% MORE THAN RAIL; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SAYS EXPORT COAL VOLUME COULD REACH 40 MLN TONS IN ’18; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SEES SETTING OPERATING RECORDS AT END OF 2Q AND INTO 3Q; 17/04/2018 – CSX GIVES SHARE REPURCHASE AMOUNT IN SLIDE PRESENTATION

More notable recent IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is IBERIABANK (IBKC) a Profitable Pick for Value Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “IBERIABANK Corporation Declares Cash Dividend on Series B Preferred Stock – PRNewswire” published on July 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “IBERIABANK Corporation Announces Pricing of $100 Million Preferred Stock Offering – PRNewswire” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “IBERIABANK Corporation Increases Cash Dividend on Common Stock by 5% – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBERIABANK Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold IBKC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.13 million shares or 1.80% less from 44.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Fincl Advisors reported 354 shares. Laurion Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 18,200 shares. Principal Group, Iowa-based fund reported 145,446 shares. Moreover, Hbk Invests LP has 0.01% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 15,693 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0.1% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested in 2.43 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ellington Gp Ltd Liability Co reported 5,900 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc holds 0.01% or 212,405 shares. Qs Investors Llc, New York-based fund reported 87,292 shares. Alphaone Invest Services Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 270 shares. Alps Advisors Inc reported 5,330 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability stated it has 26 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs owns 3,457 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amer Century Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 15,907 shares.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.43 million activity. Shares for $972,530 were bought by KOERNER JOHN E III on Tuesday, May 28. On Monday, March 11 the insider Maples Ricky E bought $75,250.

Analysts await IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 2.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.74 per share. IBKC’s profit will be $94.26M for 9.64 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by IBERIABANK Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.28% negative EPS growth.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 19,447 shares to 161,098 shares, valued at $21.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Hawaiian Inc by 137,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in York Wtr Co (NASDAQ:YORW).

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CSX Corporation (CSX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CSX (CSX) Is Up 1.71% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CSX, Caterpillar, JPMorgan, Macy’s, Wal-Mart, Deere & Co., Nvidia and Applied Materials are part of Zacks Earnings Preview – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 EPS, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $792.58M for 16.59 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). First Manhattan Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.15% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 143,448 shares. Comerica Bancshares invested in 189,741 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Trust Of Virginia Va invested in 1.52% or 153,358 shares. Stearns Service Group invested 0.06% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Benjamin F Edwards & accumulated 6,507 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Co reported 7,204 shares. Force Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 25,357 shares. Shelton Capital Management holds 0.56% or 10,626 shares. Stevens First Principles Advisors accumulated 6.38% or 143,147 shares. First Utd Comml Bank reported 32,391 shares or 1.49% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.02M shares. Jackson Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.21% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Bluemountain Mngmt reported 5,971 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mccormick & Co Non Vtg Shrs (NYSE:MKC) by 2,706 shares to 166,752 shares, valued at $25.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abm Industries Inc (NYSE:ABM) by 9,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Science Applications Inte (NYSE:SAIC).