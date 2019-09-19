Iberiabank (IBKC) Position Has Lifted by Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc; As Woodward (WWD) Shares Rose, Vulcan Value Partners Has Lowered Position by $14.06 Million

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 99.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 125,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 472 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53,000, down from 125,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $109.66. About 101,569 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 09/04/2018 – Woodward: L’Orange to Be Renamed Woodward L’Orange, Be Integrated in Company’s Industrial Segment; 16/04/2018 – ADVANCED PROTEOME THERAPEUTICS CORP – APPOINTMENTS OF JOHN R. GARRETT AND PAUL WOODWARD TO BOARD; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.35, REV VIEW $2.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Woodward to Acquire L’Orange for Enterprise Value of $859M; 30/05/2018 – Woodward Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Woodward, Inc. Announce Agreement for Woodward to Acquire L’Orange; 09/04/2018 – Woodward Records Anticipated Charges Related to Duarte Relocation; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce sells parts maker L’Orange to Woodward for 700 mln euros; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD 2Q EPS 60C; 09/04/2018 – Woodward Previously Announced It Would Move Duarte, Calif.-Based Operations to Fort Collins, Colo

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 7,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.28% . The institutional investor held 118,308 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.97M, up from 110,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Iberiabank Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $77.39. About 118,748 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has declined 5.85% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Announces Branch Closures And Consolidations; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK CORP – PLANS TO CLOSE OR CONSOLIDATE 22 BRANCH LOCATIONS DURING SECOND AND THIRD QUARTERS OF 2018; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: 22 Branches to Be Closed or Consolidated Are Incremental to Branch Consolidations Already Planned; 09/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Names Rosa Sugrañes to Its Board of Directors; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Announces Branch Closures and Consolidations; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: To Close or Consolidate 22 Branch Locations During 2Q and 3Q; 20/03/2018 – IBERIABANK Raises Quarter Dividend to 38c Vs. 37c; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Announces 2020 Strategic Goals; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: Branch Closures Part of Strategy to Improve Operating Efficiency

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 18 investors sold WWD shares while 99 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 3.48% less from 44.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership accumulated 5,100 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv Management invested 0.03% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Chicago Equity Partners Ltd invested in 23,050 shares. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 60,081 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Zacks Investment Management reported 100,086 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 9,851 shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 0% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Arrowmark Colorado Holding Limited Liability Company owns 913,500 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt invested in 0.39% or 18,015 shares. Yhb Invest Advsrs reported 19,700 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.06% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 35,000 shares. The California-based Eam Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.54% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). 49,274 were reported by Mutual Of America Capital Management. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Company holds 0.18% or 20,000 shares. Cwm Limited, a Nebraska-based fund reported 200 shares.

Analysts await Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 7.19% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.39 per share. WWD’s profit will be $79.32M for 21.25 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Woodward, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.77% negative EPS growth.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $11.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 4.58M shares to 25.78 million shares, valued at $573.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 226,949 shares in the quarter, for a total of 963,766 shares, and has risen its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $696.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc by 100,365 shares to 90,943 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc by 37,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 456,505 shares, and cut its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO).