Iberiabank (IBKC) Holding Held by Signaturefd Llc; Dragoneer Investment Group Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Increased by $8.91 Million

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc bought 52,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $190.30M, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 32.88 million shares traded or 107.73% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – Alibaba Takes Control of Startup Ele.me (Video); 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS IT WILL WORK WITH CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK TO HELP IT DEVELOP AREAS SUCH AS PRIVATE AND HYBRID CLOUD PLATFORMS, INTERNET FINANCE AND Al-DRIVEN APPLICATIONS; 23/05/2018 – With C.O.D. and Goat Promotions, Jumia Aims to Be Africa’s Alibaba; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding: ZTO Investment to Tap New Retail Opportunities and Further Digitalize China’s Logistics Industry; 20/03/2018 – Altaba Grapples With Its Huge Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 30/04/2018 – TRADE WAR CONSEQUENCES ‘WILL BE QUITE SEVERE,’ SAYS BABA’S TSAI; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads $1.4bn stake deal in Chinese delivery group ZTO; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE REVENUE GROWTH EASES TO 12.27 PCT FROM 26.74 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N SAYS ACQUIRES CHINESE CHIP MAKER HANGZHOU C-SKY MICROSYSTEMS; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation seen rising to $150 bln

Signaturefd Llc increased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) by 823.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc bought 4,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.28% . The institutional investor held 4,532 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $344,000, up from 491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Iberiabank Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $75.71. About 112,895 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has declined 5.85% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 23/03/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Gibraltar Private Bank & Trust Co; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Announces Branch Closures And Consolidations; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK REPORTS BRANCH CLOSURES & CONSOLIDATIONS; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q EPS $1.10; 23/04/2018 – DJ IBERIABANK Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBKC); 20/03/2018 – IBERIABANK – ANNOUNCED DECLARATION OF QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.38/SHARE; 20/03/2018 – IBERIABANK Raises Quarter Dividend to 38c Vs. 37c; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Announces Branch Closures and Consolidations; 19/04/2018 – Correct: Iberiabank Sets 2020 Goal for Core EPS Growth Above 10%

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $1.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 2.21M shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $79.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Curncyshs Brit Pnd S by 2,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 15 investors sold IBKC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 43.19 million shares or 2.12% less from 44.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Investment Counsel owns 464,017 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Prudential holds 350,345 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Management Lc, a New York-based fund reported 81,753 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank, a New York-based fund reported 7,994 shares. Moreover, Summit Fincl Wealth Advisors Lc has 0.48% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 25,607 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 92,556 shares. 202,145 are owned by Goldman Sachs Gru. Envestnet Asset Inc holds 13,986 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 22,479 shares. Susquehanna Intl Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 40,906 shares. Fj Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.89% or 123,000 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James & Associates invested 0% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 15,456 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 4,532 shares in its portfolio. Hillsdale Inv Incorporated owns 10,090 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $972,530 activity.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59 million and $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Farfetch Ltd by 318,924 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $8.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Futu Hldgs Ltd by 392,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,700 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.