Iberiabank (IBKC) Holder Broadview Advisors Cut Position as Market Value Rose; River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Increased Holding in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) as Market Valuation Declined

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 11,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 377,593 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.25M, up from 366,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $45.82. About 10.80M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Return on Equity 12.37%; 06/04/2018 – ISS ALSO RECOMMENDS WELLS FARGO SHAREHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST REFORM EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION POLICY WITH SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 10/04/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 16/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Trump is not going to go after big tech, says Wells Fargo analyst; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THERE IS NO QUESTION MCLANE CO MARGINS HAVE BEEN SQUEEZED; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo executives and board brace for protests at annual meeting; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Agrees to Settle With Shareholders for $480 Million; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 1Q EFFICIENCY RATIO 64.9% VS TARGET 60%-61%

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) by 11.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 9,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,925 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37M, down from 84,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Iberiabank Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $75.38. About 142,140 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has risen 0.14% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: 22 Branches to Be Closed or Consolidated Are Incremental to Branch Consolidations Already Planned; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: Branch Closures Part of Strategy to Improve Operating Efficiency; 10/04/2018 – Iberia Bank Selects Continuity to Address Compliance Management; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK REPORTS 2020 STRATEGIC GOALS; 23/03/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Gibraltar Private Bank & Trust Co; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK HAS ’20 GOAL OF CORE RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS; 22/03/2018 – IBERIABANK RELEASE 2020 STRATEGIC GOALS ON APRIL 19; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q Adj EPS $1.37; 20/03/2018 – IBERIABANK Raises Quarter Dividend to 38c Vs. 37c; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.37, EST. $1.43

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3,375 shares to 18,499 shares, valued at $9.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 32,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,133 shares, and cut its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Beyond Meat Will Not Save Blue Apron – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo: Unforgiven Sins Yield 15% – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “A Foolish Take: Bank Dividends Are Soaring – The Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo confirms formation of regulatory-focused office – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Global reported 211,674 shares. Highlander Capital holds 0.37% or 12,487 shares. Clean Yield Gru has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cipher Capital Lp stated it has 1.04% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Hap Trading Limited Liability Com holds 98,874 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. New England Rech And Mngmt Inc invested in 0.42% or 12,800 shares. Masters Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 300,000 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Salem Inv Counselors has 0.45% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 82,966 shares. Bailard has invested 0.09% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Zuckerman Investment Group Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Zwj Counsel has 0.08% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Centurylink Investment Mngmt accumulated 59,324 shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.58% or 584,131 shares. Acg Wealth owns 62,067 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $1.80 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.71 per share. IBKC’s profit will be $97.95M for 10.47 P/E if the $1.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by IBERIABANK Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 7 insider sales for $27,609 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $77,546 was made by MACKIE HADDON SPURGEON JR on Tuesday, February 12. Maples Ricky E had bought 2,500 shares worth $189,000. BROWN MICHAEL J had sold 8,951 shares worth $671,163 on Wednesday, January 30. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $381,198 was bought by COOPER ANGUS R II. Restel Anthony J sold 7,000 shares worth $518,042.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $367.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 7,750 shares to 224,529 shares, valued at $14.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 3,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,597 shares, and has risen its stake in Willscot Corp.