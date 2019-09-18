IBERIABANK (IBKC) Analysts See $1.79 EPS; Leucadia National Has Trimmed By $7.87 Million Its Hess (HES) Position

Leucadia National Corp decreased Hess Corp (HES) stake by 55.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Leucadia National Corp sold 124,908 shares as Hess Corp (HES)’s stock rose 2.74%. The Leucadia National Corp holds 101,385 shares with $6.45 million value, down from 226,293 last quarter. Hess Corp now has $20.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.54% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $67.8. About 4.61 million shares traded or 54.96% up from the average. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 26/04/2018 – HESS BUYS INTEREST IN NEW ACREAGE OFFSHORE GUYANA; 08/03/2018 – Elliott Management supports Hess buyback on eve of proxy deadline; 10/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 – Elliott Management Supports Changes at Hess; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 TOTAL PRODUCTION $245M TO $255M; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp. Posts Narrowed First-Quarter Loss; 08/03/2018 – Hess signals confidence in oil market with $1bn share buyback; 26/04/2018 – Hess Acquires Interest in New Acreage Offshore Guyana; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Hess Corporation (HES) Investors; 08/05/2018 – Hess Ranked Top Oil and Gas Company on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List

Among 3 analysts covering Hess (NYSE:HES), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Hess has $9300 highest and $68 lowest target. $76.67’s average target is 13.08% above currents $67.8 stock price. Hess had 10 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 24. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold HES shares while 144 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 250.00 million shares or 0.98% more from 247.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loews accumulated 8,224 shares or 0% of the stock. 7,105 are owned by Axa. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 21,660 shares. Moreover, Ls Investment Ltd has 0.03% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 6,897 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.08% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 61,005 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Wellington Group Llp owns 9.55 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Prudential Public Limited stated it has 89,489 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Us Bancshares De holds 0.01% or 30,087 shares in its portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough And Communication Inc accumulated 75,243 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Corp owns 22,853 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. 7,950 were accumulated by Tudor Corp Et Al. Twin Capital Management stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 46,103 shares.

Analysts await Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 152.63% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Hess Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold IBERIABANK Corporation shares while 88 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 43.19 million shares or 2.12% less from 44.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.02% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). 72,307 were accumulated by Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co. Alphaone Investment Services owns 270 shares. 278,111 are owned by Kennedy Capital Management. Stifel Financial holds 131,214 shares. Monarch Prtnrs Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 118,308 shares. Vanguard Gru accumulated 4.94M shares. Inv Of Virginia Lc reported 137,699 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 0.02% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 41,770 shares. Phocas Fin Corporation owns 172,112 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Forest Hill Limited Liability Company holds 3.87% or 146,003 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 60,838 shares. Captrust Fin holds 0% or 509 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs holds 3,345 shares. Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC).

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.02 billion. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking services and products; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities. It has a 9.97 P/E ratio. The firm also provides various title insurance and loan closing services for residential and commercial customers; one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; equity research, institutional sales and trading, and corporate finance services; and wealth management and trust advisory services to high net worth individuals, pension funds, firms, and trusts, as well as invests in a commercial rental property and purchased tax credits.