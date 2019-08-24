Iberiabank Holds Stake in Adobe (ADBE); Ngam Advisors LP Has Raised Its Rollins (ROL) Stake by $453,296

Ngam Advisors Lp increased its stake in Rollins Inc (ROL) by 41.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp bought 11,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.72% . The institutional investor held 37,715 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 26,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Rollins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $31.97. About 1.16 million shares traded. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has declined 7.51% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q Net $48.5M; 30/05/2018 – Rollins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Rollins, Inc. And Northwest Pest Control Receive 2018 Top Workplaces Award From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution; 24/04/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – BTIG Said to Pick Ex-Goldman Executive Rollins as Its Europe CEO; 16/03/2018 – Florida Community Bank Becomes Official Bank of Rollins College, Winter Park, Florida; 17/04/2018 – ROLLINS TO ENHANCE EMPLOYEE BENEFITS DUE TO TAX REFORM; 20/03/2018 – SHOOTER AT MARYLAND HIGH SCHOOL IDENTIFIED AS STUDENT AUSTIN WYATT ROLLINS, 17 – SHERIFF; 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q EPS 22c; 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q Rev $408.7M

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 2,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 29,273 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.80 million, up from 26,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $282.44. About 2.38M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.4% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Motley Fool Asset Management Lc invested 0.23% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Wisconsin Cap Management Lc has invested 3.11% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Envestnet Asset stated it has 371,718 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Conestoga Cap Advsr Lc accumulated 1,330 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc accumulated 112,200 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt reported 193,343 shares. 20,000 are owned by Firsthand Cap Mngmt Inc. Ativo Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 9,227 shares. 1St Source Bankshares accumulated 964 shares. Moreover, Personal Cap Advisors Corporation has 0.02% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Factory Mutual Communications holds 0.52% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 164,750 shares. Ci Inc holds 60,200 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,179 shares. Bangor National Bank holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,587 shares.

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 7,826 shares to 3,969 shares, valued at $641,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 5,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,901 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.86, from 4.09 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold ROL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 127.43 million shares or 49.65% less from 253.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 68,631 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc accumulated 22,989 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited has 0.01% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 264,936 shares. Jlb & Associates stated it has 342,069 shares or 3% of all its holdings. Aqr Management Limited Liability holds 1.39M shares. Whittier Of Nevada Inc reported 0.01% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Moreover, Ftb has 0% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 184 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust invested in 7,887 shares or 0% of the stock. Captrust Advsrs has 5,201 shares. Diversified Tru reported 9,950 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited has 20,137 shares. 38,970 were accumulated by Benedict Advsrs. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 449,049 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 149,310 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 23,810 shares.