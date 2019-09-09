Iberiabank Holding in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Trimmed as Share Value Rose; Boston Common Asset Management Position In Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) Was Has Upped

Iberiabank Corp decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 13.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp sold 7,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 47,448 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.30M, down from 54,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $121.66. About 2.83M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 04/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Announces USDA Will Soon Begin Accepting Sign-Ups for New and Improved Program that Will Assist Ohio; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been arguing over the post office’s cost structure through public filings with the Postal Regulatory Commission, the federal arm in charge of setting prices for the Postal Service; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Consorcio de Transportes de Bizkaia To ‘A+’;Otlk Pos; 05/04/2018 – NOTICE TO UPS EMPLOYEES WITH ACCOUNTS AT THE MERRILL LYNCH TAMPA, FLORIDA BRANCH OFFICE: Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Continues to; 14/03/2018 – UPS CHATBOT VIA GOOGLE ASSISTANT, GOOGLE HOME NOW AVAILABLE; 30/05/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in Lexingto…; 19/03/2018 – Smart mover UPS vans to go all-electric in London; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015B Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 11/04/2018 – Al Expo: Hottest Start-Ups and Innovators across Al & IoT to Arrive at the Al Expo Global in One Week; 26/04/2018 – UPS reported higher first-quarter net profit on Thursday

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 5,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 38,508 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01M, up from 33,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $122.17. About 6.64 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33 billion and $770.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 13,254 shares to 146,013 shares, valued at $14.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smith & Nephew Plc Spdn Adr Ne (NYSE:SNN) by 223,926 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,064 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADI).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.74B for 14.84 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10,253 shares to 64,008 shares, valued at $7.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7,131 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.