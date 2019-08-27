Iberiabank Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Increased by $1.15 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Netflix (NFLX) Stock Value Declined While Montecito Bank & Trust Has Upped by $310,788 Its Stake

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 47.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 873 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 2,706 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, up from 1,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $5.08 during the last trading session, reaching $289.9. About 3.53M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules to end; 17/04/2018 – 04/17 The Cable – IMF, Goldman Sachs & Netflix; 03/04/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Spotify Goes Public, Netflix’s Global Diplomacy, The `Roseanne’ Revival; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Netflix $1.5B Sr Unscd Nts ‘B+’ (Rcvy Rtg ‘3’); 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O – NO NEAR-TERM PLANS ON PRICING-CFO, CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: .@Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 22/03/2018 – Netflix has a new font and the company claims it’s going to save it millions; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix is Giving `Winx Club’ the Live Action Treatment; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 13/04/2018 – Netflix subscription will run through Comcast and will be included in the customers’ monthly cable bill

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 97.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 24,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 49,734 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 25,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $48.13. About 6.96 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL, LICENSES GRANTED TO CO TO USE YERVOY(REG) IN TRIAL WILL TERMINATE; 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 06/03/2018 – Faster, more convenient Opdivo dosing schedules gives Bristol-Myers added edge in battle of the PD-1 blockbusters with Merck $BMY $MRK; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO DEMONSTRATES SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 28/03/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces EMA Validation of the Application for a New lndication for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Growth Index (IWO) by 2,345 shares to 34,750 shares, valued at $6.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan (NYSE:JPM) by 4,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,851 shares, and cut its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Shares for $236,440 were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Has Upside â€” But Mind the Risks – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds’ Most-Bought Stocks Last Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Celgene’s $13.4 Billion Deal With Amgen Is a Win-Win-Win – Motley Fool” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Risk-Takers Have a Reasonable Shot with BMY Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested in 442,564 shares. Sunbelt, a Texas-based fund reported 5,584 shares. Raymond James Advisors Inc owns 432,808 shares. Williams Jones Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 189,290 shares. The West Virginia-based Ntv Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.42% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Exane Derivatives stated it has 14,120 shares. Field & Main Bankshares reported 11,510 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation Il has invested 0.55% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Brinker Cap holds 53,552 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Lourd Capital Ltd owns 13,114 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 32,139 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 1.51M shares. Tradewinds Capital Management Lc invested 0.03% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Tortoise Investment Limited Liability Co invested 0.02% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Provise Management Grp Inc Ltd owns 15,853 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,200 were reported by Tudor Inv Et Al. Brinker Capital reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Agf Invests, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 243,122 shares. 3,852 are owned by First Quadrant Lp Ca. Wafra accumulated 50,873 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 72,729 shares. Mariner Limited Com, Kansas-based fund reported 11,621 shares. Fil Limited holds 403 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 2.3% or 39,000 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Advisors holds 646 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, Valmark Advisers Inc has 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 570 shares. 1,762 were reported by Alps Advsr. Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.37% or 7,827 shares. Mackenzie holds 0.02% or 18,948 shares in its portfolio. Bp Public Limited Com reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Fltg Rate Nt Etf (FLOT) by 53,961 shares to 33,791 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Financial Select Sector Spdr (XLF) by 40,659 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,276 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Us Quality Divid (DGRW).