Iberiabank Holding in Adobe (ADBE) Upped as Stock Value Rose; Sanders Capital Has Upped Micron Technology (MU) Stake by $17.14 Million; Stock Rose

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 2,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 29,273 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.80M, up from 26,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $284.51. About 1.94 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR FOR $1.68 BLN; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Achieves Record Revenue; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 8.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 372,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 4.84 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.52 million, up from 4.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $45.27. About 15.03M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO Ba1, OUTLOOK POSITI; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Net $3.31B; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 39,899 shares to 17,533 shares, valued at $750,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,479 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,269 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

