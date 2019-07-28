Iberiabank Has Upped Waste Management (WM) Stake; HEMFOSA FASTIGHETER AB ORDINARY SHARES (HMFFF) Shorts Lowered By 0.52%

Iberiabank Corp increased Waste Management Inc (WM) stake by 27.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Iberiabank Corp acquired 9,151 shares as Waste Management Inc (WM)’s stock rose 8.86%. The Iberiabank Corp holds 42,739 shares with $4.44 million value, up from 33,588 last quarter. Waste Management Inc now has $50.33B valuation. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $118.5. About 1.72 million shares traded or 6.15% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lyons Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 2,305 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Scotland Public Ltd reported 261,682 shares stake. Tdam Usa owns 14,177 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. The Minnesota-based Punch And Inv Mngmt has invested 0.61% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Epoch Investment Prns Inc holds 277,524 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Fred Alger Management Inc holds 0% or 146 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Limited Co (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 7,458 shares. Sol Capital Mngmt has invested 0.16% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Mercer Capital Advisers Inc invested in 0.49% or 7,000 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Com accumulated 6,574 shares. Lifeplan Financial Group accumulated 36 shares or 0% of the stock. Nuwave Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 708,777 were reported by Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas. Cls Invests has 0% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Waste Management’s (NYSE:WM) Impressive 163% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Waste Management: Trading At A 20%+ Premium – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Waste Management Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Waste Management, Inc. (WM) CEO Jim Fish on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Waste Management Scoops Up 5% Revenue Growth – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Waste Management had 10 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 4. The company was downgraded on Thursday, April 11 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Iberiabank Corp decreased Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) stake by 5,164 shares to 8,901 valued at $668,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr Gold Shares (GLD) stake by 11,538 shares and now owns 117,319 shares. Ishares U.S. Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index (PFF) was reduced too.