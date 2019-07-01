Iberiabank Has Trimmed Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by $550,095; Fishman Jay A LTD Lifted Its Boeing Co (BA) Position

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 2,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,900 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.03B, up from 47,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $5.28 during the last trading session, reaching $358.73. About 2.91 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 AIRCRAFT CONSISTS OF 22 787-8S SCHEDULED FOR 2020 & 25 787-9S SCHEDULED FOR 2023; 26/04/2018 – A fan blade on one of the Boeing’s 737s engine’s broke off; 22/03/2018 – BOEING: DIDN’T FILE APPEAL IN BOMBARDIER CASE AT U.S. ITC; 12/04/2018 – Airgas Recognized by Boeing with “Supplier of the Year” Award; 03/04/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOW-ON CONTRACT COVERS FULL SYSTEM LOGISTICS, ENGINEERING SUPPORT, SUPPLY CHAIN, DATA ANALYTICS AND TRAINING SERVICES; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants Boeing to build stealth F-18s for a ‘good price’ – but they don’t exist; 16/04/2018 – CB Technologies, Inc. Receives Boeing Excellence in Advocacy Award; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CURRENT 777 PRODUCTION PLANS ARE NOT DEPENDENT ON IRAN DEAL; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Plane with 104 on board crashes in Cuba

Iberiabank Corp decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp sold 2,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,339 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.04M, down from 42,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $296.43. About 679,106 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 29/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Sponsors Precision Medicine Summit in China; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Companies Expects to Initiate a Rights Offering of Up to $100M for Minority Hldrs; 11/04/2018 – MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS IT WOULD NOT SUPPORT ANY OVERTURE BY GLOBALSTAR TO SEEK ADDITIONAL FINANCING FROM CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER THERMO COMPANIES; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Parent Co Will Be Renamed Thermo Companies, Inc., and Its Stk Will Continue to Trade Publicly; 23/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER REPORTS $50M INVESTMENT IN ST. LOUIS, MO, SITE; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q EPS $1.43; 23/05/2018 – TMO: ROIC ‘HURDLE’ SEEN A YEAR EARLIER VS INITIAL DEAL MODEL; 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $3.00 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.75 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.20 billion for 24.70 P/E if the $3.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.81 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. The insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million on Tuesday, February 12. $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20M was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.

