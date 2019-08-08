Iberiabank Has Trimmed Position in Pepsico (PEP) by $520,818 as Stock Rose; As Ericsson (ERIC) Stock Value Declined, Primecap Management Company Has Trimmed Its Stake

Iberiabank Corp decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 20.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp sold 4,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 16,493 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, down from 20,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $129.11. About 1.61 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT

Primecap Management Company decreased its stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by 0.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company sold 158,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.12% . The institutional investor held 132.81M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22B, down from 132.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Ericsson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.76. About 2.93 million shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 9.70% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.70% the S&P500.

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 15,686 shares to 69,147 shares, valued at $13.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management has 40,311 shares for 2.06% of their portfolio. Cincinnati Insur reported 1.24 million shares or 4.26% of all its holdings. Churchill Corp has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Fundsmith Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 5.76% or 8.27 million shares. Alphamark Lc owns 0.17% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,346 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Mngmt invested in 260,328 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Limited owns 79,450 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists stated it has 19,600 shares. Liberty Mngmt Inc invested in 15,570 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc has 0.25% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 20,640 shares. Jp Marvel Invest Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,871 shares. Ent Fincl Ser holds 2.31% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 86,529 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.39% or 55,256 shares. Moreover, Telemus Capital Limited Co has 0.36% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 39,122 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 273,272 shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.52 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86 billion and $135.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Livanova Plc by 112,800 shares to 191,000 shares, valued at $18.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 806,300 shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

