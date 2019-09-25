Iberiabank Has Trimmed Its Holding in Duke Energy (DUK) by $2.75 Million; Old National Bancorp Boosted Position in First Finl Ind (THFF) as Stock Price Rose

Iberiabank Corp decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 27.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp sold 31,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 82,497 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.28 million, down from 113,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $96.55. About 313,159 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 13/04/2018 – Kenturcky PSC: April 13, 2018 – PSC Cuts Duke Energy Electric Rate Request; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline application; 08/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas reminds its customers and communities to be vigilant about avoiding utility scams; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – WILL BUY ALL OF ENERGY GENERATED BY FACILITIES FOR 5 YEARS THROUGH POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENTS WITH NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S OCONEE 1 REACTOR UP TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 12/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280283 – DUKE ENERGY FIELD SERVICES PIPELINE ECTOR COUNTY; 29/05/2018 – NCUC approves Piedmont Natural Gas request to decrease rates for the fourth time in 2018; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBRO; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.28; 04/04/2018 – Cyberattack Bleeds Into Utility Space as Duke Sees Billing Delay

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in First Finl Corp Ind (THFF) by 16.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 10,632 shares as the company's stock rose 6.09% . The institutional investor held 76,561 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07M, up from 65,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in First Finl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $540.65 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $43.99. About 73,634 shares traded or 93.24% up from the average. First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) has declined 13.87% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.87% the S&P500.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4,398 shares to 81,298 shares, valued at $9.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 67,556 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,855 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $907.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Value Index (IWN) by 9,359 shares to 29,329 shares, valued at $3.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 15,678 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,454 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.65 per share. DUK’s profit will be $1.26B for 13.95 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.46% EPS growth.