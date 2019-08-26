Iberiabank Has Lowered Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding; Tortoise Power & Energy Infrastructure Fund (TPZ)’s Sentiment Is 1.07

Tortoise Power & Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc (TPZ) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.40, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 15 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 14 decreased and sold their equity positions in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. The funds in our database now own: 1.51 million shares, up from 1.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Tortoise Power & Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 12 Increased: 8 New Position: 7.

Iberiabank Corp decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 13.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Iberiabank Corp sold 16,947 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Iberiabank Corp holds 109,306 shares with $8.83M value, down from 126,253 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $285.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 15.37 million shares traded or 40.40% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 26/04/2018 – Shell profit soars on higher oil prices, cash flow disappoints; 07/03/2018 – SPOKESMAN OF TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS RECEIVED INFO THAT AN EXXON SHIP IS HEADING TO MEDITERRANEAN FOR HYDROCARBON EXPLORATION, WILL CONTINUE TO PRESERVE RIGHTS; 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Exxon, Qatar In Talks On U.S. Shale Deal – WSJ, Citing; 25/05/2018 – EXXON HAS STARTED EVACUATING NON-ESSENTIAL WORKERS FROM LENA; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES LNG GLUT OVER IN 2021-2022, DEMAND FOR GAS WILL KEEP GROWING; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Group Adds Aptiv, Exits Barrick Gold, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 DOWNSTREAM EARNINGS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 07/03/2018 – EXXON COMMENTS IN STATEMENT AS ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE OPENS; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ALBERS RETIREMENT IS EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2018

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How Safe Is ExxonMobil’s Dividend? – Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gagnon Securities Llc stated it has 15,897 shares. Btim Corporation owns 471,667 shares. Raub Brock Cap Mgmt Lp reported 8,882 shares. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc invested in 2.33% or 39,833 shares. Roosevelt Invest Gp holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 15,133 shares. Exchange Capital Inc owns 52,293 shares. 8.31M were accumulated by Ameriprise Financial. Hayek Kallen Invest Management stated it has 55,175 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 2.17% or 572,537 shares in its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.89% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fruth Investment Mgmt owns 2.1% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 61,882 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Llc accumulated 0.77% or 2,694 shares. Violich Mngmt Inc invested 1.15% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Connable Office has 0.55% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Horizon Services Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 2,949 shares.

Iberiabank Corp increased Ishares Comex Gold Trust (IAU) stake by 45,249 shares to 317,200 valued at $3.93M in 2019Q1. It also upped Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 11,844 shares and now owns 215,300 shares. Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $105 highest and $7300 lowest target. $85’s average target is 25.94% above currents $67.49 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. Societe Generale maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, April 3. HSBC maintained it with “Buy” rating and $89 target in Thursday, March 14 report. Wells Fargo maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Friday, March 8. Wells Fargo has “Hold” rating and $76 target. On Friday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Monday, June 24. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $105 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 7 with “Sell”.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. for 114,559 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 410,282 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. has 0.07% invested in the company for 22,494 shares. The Georgia-based Montag A & Associates Inc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 179,799 shares.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The company has market cap of $884.88 million. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

More recent Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Provide Section 19(a) Notice – Business Wire” on May 31, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “CEF TPZ: This Fund At A Steep Discount Deserves A Look – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2018. Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Provides Section 19(a) Notice – Business Wire” with publication date: July 31, 2019 was also an interesting one.

The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.92. About 35,443 shares traded or 73.12% up from the average. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (TPZ) has declined 5.92% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500.