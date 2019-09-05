Iberiabank Has Lifted Stake in Facebook Cl A (FB) as Share Value Rose; Crown Castle International (CCI) Stock Price Rose While Btr Capital Management Has Lowered Stake

Btr Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle International (CCI) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc sold 7,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 103,204 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.21M, down from 111,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $149.07. About 1.20M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 24.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 2,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 12,139 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, up from 9,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $533.90B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $187.14. About 11.31 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – GERMAN GOVERNMENT SPOKESWOMAN SAYS GERMAN GOVT WANTS FACEBOOK TO PROVIDE CLARITY AFTER REPORTS OF DATA ABUSE; 30/04/2018 – Facebook Can’t Deny Data Cambodian Exile Seeks for Self-Defense; 23/03/2018 – UK High Court grants Cambridge Analytica search warrant to ICO; 22/03/2018 – Forget Facebook: here are six other apps for staying in touch with friends; 22/05/2018 – l THINK l WAS ABLE TO ADDRESS EU PARLIAMENT QUESTIONS IN HIGH-LEVEL AREAS-ZUCKERBERG; 22/03/2018 – HUNGARY PM ORBAN COMMENTS ON FACEBOOK SCANDAL IN VIDEO POST; 25/04/2018 – Facebook had already planned serious changes to its business headed into the first quarter; 22/03/2018 – Israel Opens Probe Into Facebook on Possible Privacy Breach; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS WILL LEARN FROM THIS TO SECURE FACEBOOK FURTHER; 05/04/2018 – British digital minister says to meet Facebook over data leak concerns

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26 million and $520.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 12,870 shares to 73,568 shares, valued at $5.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,778 shares, and has risen its stake in United Health Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 30,016 shares to 112,747 shares, valued at $8.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 16,947 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,306 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

