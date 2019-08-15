Iberiabank Has Lifted Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Stake; First Commonwealth Financial Lowered Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) by $417,905 as Shares Declined

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 1001.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 12,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 13,905 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, up from 1,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $218.27. About 2.20M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits XL Group; 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic arches upside down in an unprecedented statement; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up strong same-store sales growth; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q EPS $1.72; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits XL Group; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 09/05/2018 – Farm Press: Tyson, Cargill and Fosun may buy McDonald’s nugget supplier; 24/05/2018 – MCD: TRIPLED TUITION ASSISTANCE FOR WORKERS AFTER TAX CHANGES; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL ENDS

First Commonwealth Financial Corp decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 40.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold 7,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 11,409 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $616,000, down from 19,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $58.84. About 10.57M shares traded or 24.20% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Trust Com reported 179,376 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% or 8,531 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Group Lc accumulated 13,349 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Lifeplan Group, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,426 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc holds 3.34 million shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Brookstone Capital Mgmt reported 0.08% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Badgley Phelps And Bell invested in 81,916 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Savant Limited Company has 0.81% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 53,268 were reported by Mirae Asset Invests. Btr Mngmt accumulated 6,346 shares. Inv Counsel invested in 0.24% or 3,384 shares. 4,842 were accumulated by Brown Cap Mngmt Ltd Com. Ci reported 294,100 shares. Spc Fincl invested 0.19% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Tower Research Limited Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0.24% or 20,417 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is McDonald’s’s (NYSE:MCD) 123% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “McDonald’s Caffeine-Induced Rally Reaches Frothy Valuations – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “MKM On McDonald’s: The Future Is Now – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “McDonald’s: Why Did The Stock Double In 4 Years? – Forbes” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 30,016 shares to 112,747 shares, valued at $8.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 3,046 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,293 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Shares (GLD).

First Commonwealth Financial Corp, which manages about $159.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 6,396 shares to 29,217 shares, valued at $2.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,186 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080 worth of stock or 4,000 shares. AGUIRRE FERNANDO also bought $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 1. BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800.