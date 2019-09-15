Iberiabank Has Lifted Its Costco Wholesale (COST) Stake; Last Week The Chemours Company (CC) Analysts

Among 5 analysts covering Chemours Company (NYSE:CC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Chemours Company has $52 highest and $1800 lowest target. $34’s average target is 107.95% above currents $16.35 stock price. Chemours Company had 15 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Jefferies. On Monday, September 9 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 15 by SunTrust. The firm has “Positive” rating by Susquehanna given on Tuesday, August 20. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. See The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) latest ratings:

09/09/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $31.0000 New Target: $23.0000 Maintain

20/08/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Positive Old Target: $37.0000 New Target: $18.0000 Upgrade

09/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Downgrade

06/08/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

05/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $45.0000 New Target: $31.0000 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $45 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $26 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

Iberiabank Corp increased Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) stake by 6.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Iberiabank Corp acquired 2,069 shares as Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)'s stock rose 14.09%. The Iberiabank Corp holds 35,021 shares with $9.26 million value, up from 32,952 last quarter. Costco Wholesale Corp now has $128.37B valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $291.9. About 2.31 million shares traded or 17.44% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity. On Monday, April 1 MEISENBACH JOHN W bought $727,935 worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 3,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adage Limited Company invested in 530,334 shares. Cwm Limited Liability owns 7,702 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cls Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 6,011 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Gamco Investors Et Al has invested 0.04% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Dubuque State Bank holds 25,491 shares. Bogle Inv Ltd Partnership De has 48,662 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Field & Main Bancorp invested in 1.03% or 4,226 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Ltd holds 0.62% or 710 shares. Mathes Comm holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 2,100 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt reported 1,186 shares. Alkeon Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 2,722 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell reported 1.23% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 30,819 are owned by Mengis Capital Mgmt. Boston Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,865 shares. 53,063 were reported by Connors Investor Ser.

Iberiabank Corp decreased Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) stake by 10,452 shares to 58,695 valued at $12.02M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 21,677 shares and now owns 151,853 shares. Ishares Core S&P Midcap Etf (IJH) was reduced too.

Among 12 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Costco has $33500 highest and $23000 lowest target. $288.92’s average target is -1.02% below currents $291.9 stock price. Costco had 23 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Thursday, April 11. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, September 9 by JP Morgan. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of COST in report on Friday, September 6 with “Market Perform” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Thursday, July 11 with “Outperform” rating. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, July 11 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, September 9. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $2.67 billion. It operates through three divisions: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. It has a 4.7 P/E ratio. The Titanium Technologies segment makes and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure brand name to deliver whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, PVC window profiles, laminate papers, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.