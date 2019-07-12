Iberiabank Has Increased Stake in Duke Energy (DUK) as Stock Price Declined; As Chemung Financial (CHMG) Valuation Rose, Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Trimmed Stake

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 28.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 25,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 113,756 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24M, up from 88,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $89.26. About 731,374 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 29/05/2018 – NCUC approves Piedmont Natural Gas request to decrease rates for the fourth time in 2018; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL 5 SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK; 02/04/2018 – DUK SEES NEW CITRUS PLANT’S UNITS 1,2 START SERVICE IN SEPT,NOV; 16/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY’S $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NORTH CARO; 10/05/2018 – DUKE WILL BE AT LOW END OF 4%-6% GROWTH TARGET FOR 2019; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SPOKESWOMAN KAREN WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy To Spend $11 Billion To Expand Renewables, Adapt To Low-carbon Future — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline application; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Chemung Financial Corp (CHMG) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 11,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 400,731 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.81M, down from 412,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Chemung Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.07 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $48.8. About 666 shares traded. Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) has risen 3.52% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CHMG News: 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial: Change Resulted From Internal Control Review Proces; 21/04/2018 – DJ Chemung Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHMG); 18/04/2018 – Chemung Financial 1Q EPS 92c; 05/03/2018 Chemung Financial 4Q Loss/Shr 45c; 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial: ‘Disappointed’ by Added Provision, Will ‘Vigorously Pursue Recovery’ of Identified Loan; 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial Reports Revised 4Q Earning; 17/05/2018 – Chemung Financial Announces Quarterly Dividend

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 8,917 shares to 35,549 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barclays Bank Plc Ipath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return Etn (DJP) by 15,471 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,878 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx Etf (VYM).

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Has Duke Energy Corporation's (NYSE:DUK) Earnings Momentum Changed Recently? – Yahoo Finance" on July 12, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: "Duke Energy-backed pipeline takes its case to the Supreme Court – Charlotte Business Journal" published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Are Duke Energy Corporation's (NYSE:DUK) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance" on May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.26, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold CHMG shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 1.69 million shares or 1.81% more from 1.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 14,261 shares to 27,368 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron (NYSE:CVX) by 7,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,417 shares, and has risen its stake in Xtrackers (DBEF).

More notable recent Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: "Is Chemung Financial (CHMG) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Zacks.com" on March 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Chemung Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend Nasdaq:CHMG – GlobeNewswire" published on February 22, 2019.

Analysts await Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 78.85% or $0.41 from last year’s $0.52 per share. CHMG’s profit will be $4.50M for 13.12 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Chemung Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.09% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $90,496 activity. $27,986 worth of Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) shares were bought by STREETER JEFFREY B. 500 shares were bought by Tranter G. Thomas Jr., worth $20,750.