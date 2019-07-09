Iberiabank Has Decreased Mastercard (MA) Stake by $362,840 as Shares Rose; Rench Wealth Management Boosted Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position

Rench Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rench Wealth Management Inc bought 3,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,371 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 45,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $113.11. About 4.98 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/03/2018 – JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Makes 364 Times Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by Randall Stephenson at J.P. Morgan Conference on May 15; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Pinto Sees Possible 40% Equity Correction in 2-3 Yrs; 11/05/2018 – PETROBRAS SAYS IT PAID $300M TO BANCO SAFRA, $600M TO JPMORGAN; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – FRAPORT FRAG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 98 EUROS FROM 96 EUROS; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO REELECT ALL BOARD MEMBERS WITH EACH RECEIVING AT LEAST 88 PERCENT OF VOTES; 21/03/2018 – JPM Chief Executive Dimon Pay Ratio Among the Highest of Big U.S. Banks; 23/05/2018 – MOVES-JP Morgan names Mahir Zaimoglu head of M&A and sponsor advisory businesses in EMEA

Iberiabank Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp sold 1,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,317 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, down from 20,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $273.25. About 1.51M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13,101 shares to 183,764 shares, valued at $9.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 11,844 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthcare Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hartford Mgmt holds 2,278 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Peloton Wealth Strategists invested in 43,100 shares or 7.03% of the stock. Hilltop, a Texas-based fund reported 10,888 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 5.23% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 2.31M were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The. Investment Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Com owns 11,219 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Sarasin & Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.05 million shares. The New York-based Cipher Cap LP has invested 0.1% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ironwood Finance Ltd Llc reported 61 shares. Sun Life owns 1,538 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fil Ltd has 0.12% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 331,938 shares. Milestone has 1,041 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moors Cabot has 8,452 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 2.5% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86 billion for 37.53 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. The insider Beer Lori A sold $1.40M. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242 worth of stock or 1,700 shares. Another trade for 5,831 shares valued at $599,304 was sold by BACON ASHLEY. $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Friedman Stacey. The insider Scher Peter sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96 million. Shares for $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S.