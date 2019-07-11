Iberiabank Has Decreased Its Lockheed Martin (LMT) Position; Leisure Acquisition (LACQ) Shorts Increased By 60.53%

Leisure Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LACQ) had an increase of 60.53% in short interest. LACQ’s SI was 6,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 60.53% from 3,800 shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 10 days are for Leisure Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LACQ)’s short sellers to cover LACQ’s short positions. The SI to Leisure Acquisition Corp’s float is 0.12%. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.18. About 10,000 shares traded. Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Iberiabank Corp decreased Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) stake by 6.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Iberiabank Corp sold 1,479 shares as Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)’s stock rose 9.77%. The Iberiabank Corp holds 22,269 shares with $6.68 million value, down from 23,748 last quarter. Lockheed Martin Corp now has $103.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $368.16. About 813,832 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 02/04/2018 – Lockheed Wins $211.3 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed CEO Says Marine One Program is ‘On Schedule, On Cost’ (Video); 30/04/2018 – Pentagon and Lockheed Martin Finalize 2018 F-35 Sustainment Contract to Enhance Readiness and Reduce Costs; 14/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin-Led Team Hosts Christening for Future USS INDIANAPOLIS; 12/04/2018 – HM Dunn AeroSystems, a Gridiron Capital, LLC Portfolio Company, Names Anderson Chief Executive Officer; 19/04/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW ARMS EXPORT POLICY SEEKS TO INCREASE SALES OF MILITARY DRONES TO U.S. ALLIES; 29/03/2018 – Air Force Chief Calls Lockheed F-35 Upkeep Costs a Major Concern; 25/05/2018 – Turkey says to take every initiative to protect firms from U.S. sanctions; 11/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $4.72 earnings per share, up 9.51% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.31 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.33B for 19.50 P/E if the $4.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.99 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.20% negative EPS growth.

Iberiabank Corp increased Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 7,228 shares to 47,076 valued at $7.46 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) stake by 25,471 shares and now owns 113,756 shares. Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Lockheed Martin had 12 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) rating on Friday, June 14. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $35600 target. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 10. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 13 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) rating on Thursday, May 16. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $37000 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24. Citigroup maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) rating on Monday, January 14. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $338 target.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $4.07 million activity. 6,647 shares valued at $2.00 million were sold by Ambrose Richard F on Wednesday, February 6. Shares for $229,533 were bought by GORDON ILENE S on Monday, February 25. Evans Michele A also sold $2.30 million worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 58,871 were accumulated by Mariner Lc. 1,244 are held by Roundview Cap Ltd Liability Company. Carnegie Cap Asset Ltd stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0.46% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 85,221 shares. 60,377 are owned by Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited holds 21,385 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Los Angeles Cap & Equity Rech has 0.13% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 77,810 shares. The Georgia-based Smith & Howard Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 18,678 shares. Alexandria Cap Limited Co invested in 0.06% or 1,354 shares. Burney reported 24,118 shares. Homrich And Berg owns 4,929 shares. Landscape Management Lc owns 1,295 shares. Ativo Cap Mngmt Limited Company holds 2,749 shares.

