Iberiabank Has Decreased Holding in Jpmorgan (JPM) by $482,982 as Stock Rose; Villere St Denis J & Co Lifted Its Holding in Western Digital (WDC) by $16.94 Million as Shares Rose

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 352,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 1.49 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.49 million, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.45B market cap company. The stock increased 3.98% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $57.27. About 4.79 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 09/04/2018 – Access, Edit and Share Massive 4K and 8K RAW Video From Multi Camera Shoots in Real Time with Fast and Reliable Western Digital; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63; 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Net $61M; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth

Iberiabank Corp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan (JPM) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp sold 4,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 116,851 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.83M, down from 121,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 9.66 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 18/04/2018 – The U.S. and China have a lot of negotiations ahead in order to iron out the trade frictions between them, according to Haibin Zhu, JPMorgan’s chief China economist; 07/05/2018 – Windstream Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – Web.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 31/03/2018 – blacq: Germany’s Continental hires JP Morgan for potential break-up: sources FRANKFURT/LONDON (Re; 16/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Peters Sees Chance Oil Will Stay Around $70 All Year (Video); 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan chief paid 364 times more than his typical worker

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Micron vs. Western Digital – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Western Digital Stock Fell 27.2% in May – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Deep Value ETF (DVP) a Strong ETF Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “A Low-Risk Way to Trade Micron Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Atria Invs Limited Liability Corp invested in 14,256 shares. Lumina Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.28% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability reported 0.02% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Ftb Advsr Incorporated stated it has 589 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mercer Advisers holds 200 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset holds 16,667 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Argi Inv Svcs Limited Liability Company stated it has 63,699 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Jefferies Group Incorporated Limited Company invested in 46,075 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Company, Japan-based fund reported 12,100 shares. Advsrs Asset Inc reported 225,515 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Td Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% or 140,018 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of America De reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Riggs Asset Managment Co reported 47 shares stake. Loews reported 0.18% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49 billion and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 52,687 shares to 479,700 shares, valued at $79.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 9,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 650,459 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo And More – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Stocks still have room to fall, but look to buy the dip, JP Morgan says – CNBC” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 683 shares to 8,015 shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Index (IWB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 1.52M shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 124,260 shares. Forbes J M & Llp reported 2.06% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cadence Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 60,106 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. 385,297 were accumulated by Edgar Lomax Co Va. Aspiriant Ltd Llc reported 30,620 shares. 42,900 are held by Kemper Corporation Master Retirement Trust. Capital Guardian Tru invested in 799,695 shares or 1.08% of the stock. 52,943 were accumulated by Agf America Inc. Orca Investment accumulated 12,053 shares. First Bank Of Hutchinson owns 0.26% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4,143 shares. Willow Creek Wealth accumulated 2,308 shares. Barrett Asset Ltd Liability Corp owns 392,421 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd stated it has 27,815 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Ltd Company owns 30,569 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio.