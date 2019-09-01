Iberiabank Has Decreased Holding in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) as Stock Declined; As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Market Value Rose, Holder Serengeti Asset Management LP Cut Position by $10.64 Million

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 81.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 1.33M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 3.55 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q EPS $2.48; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: CAESARS PREPARED TO INVEST WHATEVER IT TAKES IN JAPAN; 04/04/2018 – Chris Carey Advisors Named “Turnaround Consultant Of The Year”; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties Intends to Acquire Octavius Tower at Caesars Palace and Harrah’s Philadelphia Real Estate Asset; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Profit Boosted by Tax Law — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Loans Reduced by 50 Basis Points

Iberiabank Corp decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 45.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp sold 29,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 35,316 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, down from 64,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $90.29. About 939,326 shares traded or 26.75% up from the average. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 12 TO 13 PCT; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED COMPANY WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, & BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS, AND JANET ZELENKA WILL SERVE AS CFO; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q EPS $1.20; 23/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO WILL HAVE 3 ESSENDANT-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, 4 GENUINE PARTS-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, AND 4 DIRECTORS APPOINTED BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Net $176.6M; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION IMPLIES A VALUATION OF S.P. RICHARDS OF ABOUT $680 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts: Staples’ Offer Not a Superior Proposal or LIkeliy to Lead to Superior One; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – GENUINE PARTS TO SEPARATE S.P. RICHARDS INTO STANDALONE CO & SPIN OFF STANDALONE CO TO GENUINE PARTS’ SHAREHOLDERS, FOLLOWED BY MERGER OF ESSENDANT, SPUN-OFF CO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsrs Ltd Co owns 57,053 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 204,711 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 13,838 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn Inc owns 170,596 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Selz Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 1.46% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Utah-based Utah Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Element Cap Ltd Com reported 0% stake. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And reported 445,000 shares stake. Davenport And Co Limited owns 12,350 shares. Guggenheim Ltd owns 23,337 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 25,139 shares. 207,800 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Nordea Ab has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Cbre Clarion Secs Limited Liability Com owns 69,121 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index (DVY) by 3,784 shares to 19,006 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $212.37M for 15.36 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

