Iberiabank Has Cut Its Lauder Estee Cl A (EL) Stake as Stock Rose; T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holder Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Cut Holding

Iberiabank Corp decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Inc Cl A (EL) by 19.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp sold 7,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,266 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68 million, down from 35,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Lauder Estee Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $190.87. About 686,071 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Sales Growth of 18% Drives 24% EPS Increase

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp sold 409,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.24M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.35 million, down from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.43% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $84.25. About 12.33M shares traded or 133.03% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint have a long history of insulting each other — check out these harsh exchanges; 27/04/2018 – BREAKING:Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 21/05/2018 – T-MOBILE USA, REPORTS SUCCESSFUL CONSENT SOLICITATIONS; 29/04/2018 – DT CEO Tim Höttges Will Be Chairman of Combined Company; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CTO: NETWORK GEAR GOING IN NOW IS 5G UPGRADEABLE; 27/04/2018 – An on-again, off-again merger between U.S. mobile carriers T-Mobile and Sprint is on again and could be sealed in days; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billion merger; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 23/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE COMMITTEE TO HOLD HEARING ON SPRINT T-MOBILE MERGER ON JUNE 27 — STATEMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schmidt P J Investment Mgmt, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 5,320 shares. Camarda Fincl Lc invested in 7 shares or 0% of the stock. First Republic Mgmt holds 0.09% or 99,790 shares. Bbva Compass Natl Bank Inc invested in 5,239 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Central Commercial Bank Tru Com invested 0.38% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Scott And Selber invested 1.27% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Moreover, Artemis Investment Management Llp has 0.22% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). First Manhattan Co holds 0% or 384 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership holds 806,038 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Advisory Services Network Limited Liability Com owns 0.05% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 4,263 shares. Bailard reported 2,666 shares stake. Washington Tru Com holds 1.65% or 176,489 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 0.09% or 7,512 shares. Fruth Inv has 14,022 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Intrust Bank Na has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $116.85 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 Freda Fabrizio sold $14.96 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 98,262 shares. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP also sold $66.44M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Monday, February 25. Shares for $3.42M were sold by MOSS SARA E on Tuesday, February 5. 21,646 shares were sold by Demsey John, worth $3.24M on Wednesday, February 6. The insider Polcer Gregory sold $7.04 million. 27,207 shares were sold by O’HARE MICHAEL, worth $4.12M.

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,278 shares to 29,273 shares, valued at $7.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,008 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (NYSE:STZ).

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94M for 95.44 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Mngmt stated it has 0.45% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Maplelane Ltd Liability Corp has 108,000 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.32% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Mackenzie Corp owns 56,041 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sei Invs has 0.02% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Contravisory Investment Management owns 1.52% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 56,597 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 418,172 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs Limited accumulated 1,440 shares. Glob Thematic Prtn Llc owns 138,869 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. 13 were accumulated by Trustmark Bancorporation Trust Department. Blackrock stated it has 15.09 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. M&R Management holds 0% or 220 shares. Voloridge Inv Ltd Llc stated it has 13,223 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Landscape Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 0.11% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $837.22M for 21.49 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.24% negative EPS growth.