Iberiabank Has Boosted Its Position in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by $679,696 as Stock Price Rose; Southeast Asset Advisors Upped Its Stake in Jacobs Engr Group Del (JEC) by $335,160 as Valuation Rose

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del (JEC) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 3,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 30,100 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54 million, up from 26,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $90.35. About 898,494 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 09/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : MACQUARIE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 31/05/2018 – JACOBS IN JOINT VENTURE WITH CDM SMITH GETS $65M FEMA PACT; 22/03/2018 – Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Selects Jacobs for Expansion in Local Refining Capacity Pre-Feasibility Study; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.00-Adj EPS $4.40; 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring; 15/03/2018 – RECENTLY DEMOTED CHAIRMAN OF QUALCOMM PAUL JACOBS APPROACHED SEVERAL GLOBAL INVESTORS IN EFFORT TO ACQUIRE QUALCOMM – FT, CITING; 30/05/2018 – Jacobs Secures Smart City Services Contract from Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Limited; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – TRACKING ON PLAN TO ACHIEVE COST SYNERGIES FROM CH2M ACQUISITION; 04/04/2018 – Jacobs Helps Restore Landscape at The Avenue Coking Works in the UK

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 3,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 39,261 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.25M, up from 35,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $220.66. About 679,478 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold JEC shares while 160 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.04% less from 118.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer invested in 18,366 shares. D E Shaw And, New York-based fund reported 90,563 shares. Horizon Invs Lc holds 0.02% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) or 7,338 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 40,433 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 26,121 are held by Element Capital Management Ltd Llc. 51,932 were reported by Mirae Asset Invests Ltd. Monetary Mngmt Group holds 200 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Management LP holds 70,977 shares. Signature Estate And Inv Advsr Lc owns 16,162 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Hahn Capital Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 427,632 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Inc owns 2,500 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group Incorporated invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Glenmede Tru Company Na has 250 shares. Wheatland Advsrs Inc reported 6,281 shares.

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Jacobs Completes New State-Of-The-Art Filtration Plant for PUB in Singapore – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy Jacobs (JEC) Ahead of Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What We Think About Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:JEC) CEO Pay – Yahoo News” on January 05, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Jacobs progresses portfolio transformation – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) Share Price Has Gained 52% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76B and $381.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1,846 shares to 9,077 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ihs Markit Ltd by 9,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,177 shares, and cut its stake in Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO).

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $907.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx Etf (VYM) by 13,273 shares to 61,774 shares, valued at $5.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc Common (NYSE:ED) by 8,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,009 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Like Edwards Lifesciences Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:EW) 23% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Edwards SAPIEN 3 TAVR Receives FDA Approval For Low-Risk Patients – PRNewswire” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Forget the Inverted Yield Curve, These 3 Stocks Just Hit All-Time Highs – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Beautiful Breakout Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.