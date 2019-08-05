Iberiabank Has Boosted Holding in Home Depot (HD) as Share Price Rose; Redmond Asset Management Has Increased Its Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Holding by $979,808 as Market Valuation Declined

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 2,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 47,932 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.20 million, up from 45,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $212.15. About 2.88M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May; 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) by 14.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 30,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 245,124 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, up from 214,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $35.16. About 413,297 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $345.36 million activity. On Thursday, June 13 the insider FROST RICHARD W bought $401,634.

More notable recent Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “BECN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – NASDAQ” on March 24, 2014, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Beacon Roofing Supply Promotes C. Eric Swank to Chief Operating Officer – Business Wire” published on January 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: AbbVie, MGM and More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44M and $229.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 35,035 shares to 52,365 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sensata Technologies Hldng Plc Shs by 7,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,341 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc Com (NYSE:HCA).

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Growth Index (IWO) by 2,345 shares to 34,750 shares, valued at $6.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Etf by 32,877 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,649 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Short (BSV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.