Iberiabank Has Boosted By $964,317 Its Eog Resources (EOG) Position; Autohome Inc. (ATHM) Had 1 Bulls

Iberiabank Corp increased Eog Resources Inc (EOG) stake by 60.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Iberiabank Corp acquired 10,369 shares as Eog Resources Inc (EOG)’s stock declined 6.57%. The Iberiabank Corp holds 27,644 shares with $2.58M value, up from 17,275 last quarter. Eog Resources Inc now has $46.53B valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $80.13. About 2.94 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Autohome (NYSE:ATHM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Autohome has $120 highest and $84.1000 lowest target. $102.05’s average target is 8.96% above currents $93.66 stock price. Autohome had 7 analyst reports since May 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. CLSA maintained the shares of ATHM in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. See Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) latest ratings:

The stock increased 1.96% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $93.66. About 660,982 shares traded. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 15.03% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Adj EPS $3.13; 19/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH OUTPERFORM, TARGET PRICE OF $102; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q REV. 1.29B YUAN, EST. 1.24B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EBITDA $416.96M; 07/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $73; 09/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EPS $2.80; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Autohome Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 09/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $96

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile clients in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $11.06 billion. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including firm generated content, include automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, and photos and video clips; automobile library, which includes a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other unique features, as well as manufacturersÂ’ suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user forums and user generated content. It has a 28.4 P/E ratio. Autohome Inc. also offers advertising services for automakers and dealers; dealer subscription services that allow dealers to market their inventory and services through its Websites; and used automobile listings services, which allow used automobile dealers and individuals to market their automobiles for sale on its Websites.

Among 6 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. EOG Resources has $11600 highest and $9300 lowest target. $101.43’s average target is 26.58% above currents $80.13 stock price. EOG Resources had 16 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $11600 target in Tuesday, August 13 report. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Thursday, August 22. The rating was initiated by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. JP Morgan maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) rating on Thursday, August 29. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $10000 target. Citigroup maintained the shares of EOG in report on Monday, September 23 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 12. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Usca Ria Ltd Llc reported 39,363 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Crestwood Advsrs Limited Com has invested 0.71% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Mariner Limited has invested 0.24% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Destination Wealth holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office holds 294 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wesbanco Bank Incorporated reported 162,998 shares stake. 116,428 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Company has invested 2.1% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 39,182 are held by Piedmont Inv Advsrs. Nikko Asset Americas holds 0.11% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 60,051 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White holds 0.23% or 7,828 shares. Cap Guardian Tru stated it has 0.89% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 140,982 shares. Notis holds 0.24% or 5,412 shares. Alps Advisors Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Iberiabank Corp decreased American Tower Corp Reit (NYSE:AMT) stake by 6,234 shares to 29,240 valued at $5.98 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx Etf (VYM) stake by 13,273 shares and now owns 61,774 shares. Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ) was reduced too.

