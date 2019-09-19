Iberiabank Has Boosted By $584,828 Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position; Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Trimmed Its Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (CVCY) Position

Iberiabank Corp increased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) stake by 4.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Iberiabank Corp acquired 1,996 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)’s stock rose 0.43%. The Iberiabank Corp holds 42,335 shares with $12.43 million value, up from 40,339 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc now has $118.12B valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $294.96. About 1.22M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q REV. $5.85B, EST. $5.63B; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Also Will Manage $100M in Cash for Future Investments; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Net; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ANNOUNCE PACT; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher raises 2018 forecast; 1st quarter profit beats; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.68-$10.88; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT & THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ENTER INTO TECHNOLOGY & COMM; 03/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, Innovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at; 23/05/2018 – TMO ON TRACK TO EXCEED $80M TOTAL SYNERGY TARGET BY 2019:SLIDES

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (CVCY) stake by 11.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 82,713 shares as Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (CVCY)’s stock rose 3.60%. The Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd holds 632,704 shares with $13.58 million value, down from 715,417 last quarter. Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp now has $284.42 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.15. About 19,887 shares traded or 3.62% up from the average. Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) has declined 1.33% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCY News: 19/04/2018 – Central Valley Community Raises Dividend to 7c; 26/04/2018 – WA State Auditor: Central Valley Ambulance Authority Financial 4/26/2018 – 4/26/2018; 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP – AS PER SALE AND ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT, BAC COMMUNITY BANK WILL PURCHASE FROM CO CERTAIN DEPOSITS OF TRACY OFFICE; 20/04/2018 – Interior-Reclam: Reclamation updates 2018 Central Valley Project water allocations; 20/04/2018 – DJ Central Valley Community Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVCY); 26/04/2018 – WA State Auditor: Central Valley Ambulance Authority Accountability 4/26/2018 – 4/26/2018; 26/03/2018 – DEFH: Notice and Agenda for Public Hearing on Civil Rights in California’s Central Valley – Notice and Agenda for Public; 19/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP CVCY.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR; 19/04/2018 – Central Valley Community Bancorp Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY HAS AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO CLOSE ITS TRACY BRANCH OFFICE

More notable recent Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Central Valley Community Bancorp's (NASDAQ:CVCY) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance" on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Here's How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) – Yahoo Finance" published on May 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 01, 2019 – Nasdaq" on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Central Valley Community Bancorp goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha" published on May 01, 2019 as well as Zacks.com's news article titled: "Can Value Investors Choose Central Valley (CVCY) Stock Now? – Zacks.com" with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $18,112 activity. $4,927 worth of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) shares were bought by Kinross David A. $8,956 worth of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was bought by Kim James J.

Analysts await Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 11.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CVCY’s profit will be $4.98 million for 14.29 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Central Valley Community Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.78% negative EPS growth.

Iberiabank Corp decreased Tapestry Inc stake by 29,481 shares to 12,802 valued at $406,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ) stake by 9,198 shares and now owns 84,722 shares. Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) was reduced too.

