Iberiabank Decreased Sysco (SYY) Stake; Synalloy (SYNL) Shorts Down By 32.33%

Iberiabank Corp decreased Sysco Corp (SYY) stake by 51.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Iberiabank Corp analyzed 8,312 shares as Sysco Corp (SYY)'s stock declined 2.00%. The Iberiabank Corp holds 7,797 shares with $521,000 value, down from 16,109 last quarter. Sysco Corp now has $37.89B valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $73.87. About 2.83 million shares traded or 4.34% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500.

Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL) had a decrease of 32.33% in short interest. SYNL's SI was 130,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 32.33% from 193,000 shares previously. With 39,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL)'s short sellers to cover SYNL's short positions. The SI to Synalloy Corporation's float is 1.62%. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.02. About 13,892 shares traded. Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL) has declined 19.14% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500.

Iberiabank Corp increased Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) stake by 3,523 shares to 35,567 valued at $6.81 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) stake by 15,686 shares and now owns 69,147 shares. Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) was raised too.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 307,435 shares. Focused Wealth Management holds 0.01% or 468 shares in its portfolio. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.46% or 13,734 shares. Advisors Preferred Limited Com accumulated 388 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 331,943 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 21,491 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Ar Asset reported 10,000 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset has invested 0% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 3.67M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Navellier & stated it has 3,356 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Lenox Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Tn reported 4.32% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). First Manhattan Comm accumulated 17,046 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust invested 0.12% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Moreover, British Columbia Invest Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 90,876 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Sysco (NYSE:SYY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Sysco has $8400 highest and $7100 lowest target. $77.20’s average target is 4.51% above currents $73.87 stock price. Sysco had 12 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, May 7, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $7200 target in Tuesday, May 7 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 4 by JP Morgan. As per Tuesday, August 13, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 13 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by Barclays Capital.

Synalloy Corporation engages in production and sale of stainless steel pipes, fiberglass, steel storage tanks, and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $143.62 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Metals and Specialty Chemicals. It has a 17.04 P/E ratio. The Metals segment makes and sells stainless steel and other alloy pipes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; and liquid storage solutions and separation equipment, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL)