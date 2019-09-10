Iberiabank Cut Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by $550,095; Idex (IEX) Shareholder Gofen & Glossberg Decreased Its Position as Stock Rose

Iberiabank Corp decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp sold 2,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 40,339 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.04 million, down from 42,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $292.02. About 1.46M shares traded or 0.75% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Net $579M; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 23/04/2018 – DJ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMO); 17/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Bioprocessing Workflow Solutions at INTERPHEX; 16/05/2018 – Testing for all lung cancer mutations at once found cost effective-study; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC BUYS INTEGENX, PROVIDER OF LEADING; 03/04/2018 – TMO:RAPID MYCOPLASMA TEST METHOD ACCEPTED FOR QA/QC,LOT RELEASE; 01/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Enters into a Next-Generation Sequencing Companion Diagnostic Partnership with Thermo Fisher; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, Innovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at; 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased its stake in Idex (IEX) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 7,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 42,932 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52M, down from 50,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Idex for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $167.93. About 354,286 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 16/05/2018 – REG-IDEX sensors in biometric bank card end user trial in the Middle East; 25/04/2018 – IDEX CORP IEX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.43/SHR; 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.05 TO $5.20, EST. $5.11; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Effective Tax Rate 24%; 02/04/2018 – Idex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – THE SAFARILAND GROUP SAYS BROWERS JOINS SAFARILAND FROM IDEX CORPORATION; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms IDEX Corp. ‘BBB’ CCR; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – REG-Grant of incentive subscription rights in IDEX; 12/04/2018 – REG-IDEX annual report for 2017; 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Raises Dividend 16% to 43c

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.12B for 25.35 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,411 shares to 47,932 shares, valued at $9.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 11,844 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Index (IWB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Dodge And Cox has invested 0.01% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Contravisory Investment has invested 1.94% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Partner Inv Mgmt Lp stated it has 5,630 shares. Sta Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 6,268 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Management has 0.03% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 1,237 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 64,081 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corporation invested in 77,967 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 1,792 shares. Covington Capital holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 30,919 shares. Cannell Peter B Co invested in 23,357 shares. Monetary Inc has invested 1.76% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability owns 1.11M shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 0.18% or 43,800 shares. First Amer Bancorporation holds 25,670 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.04% or 12,200 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Financial Bank invested in 19,563 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 221,468 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management reported 46,699 shares. 251,874 were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Gru Lc. Fmr Limited Liability has 1.83M shares. Charles Schwab Investment holds 0.03% or 340,910 shares. Regions Fin Corporation, a Alabama-based fund reported 727 shares. New York-based Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.46% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Swiss Comml Bank stated it has 0.04% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Hilltop Holding Incorporated owns 5,137 shares. Fenimore Asset Mngmt holds 3.93% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 712,749 shares. The California-based Sarl has invested 0.16% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Paragon Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 0% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Wellington Management Gp Limited Liability Partnership owns 3.48M shares. Canandaigua Comml Bank & accumulated 1,681 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,022 shares to 49,940 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 2,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Treas Acc Fd.

