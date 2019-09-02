Iberiabank Cut Holding in Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) as Stock Value Rose; Gates Capital Management Decreased Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Stake as Share Price Declined

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 20.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc sold 298,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 1.16M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.16M, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $67.71. About 490,287 shares traded or 0.02% up from the average. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 03/04/2018 – Grace Completes Acquisition of Albemarle Polyolefin Catalysts Business; 07/05/2018 – 40 NORTH MAY ENTER INTO TALKS WITH W.R. GRACE TO REVIEW OPTIONS; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 25/04/2018 – WR GRACE 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 73C; 07/05/2018 – 40 North Reports 9.9% Stake in W.R. Grace & Co. — Filing; 09/03/2018 Highly rated borrowers drive leveraged loan pricing lower; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.77, REV VIEW $1.87 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – W.R. Grace Profit Up, Raises Sales Outlook; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q EPS 64c; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Now Sees 2018 Sales Growth 9%-11%; Had Seen 8%-10%

Iberiabank Corp decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 36.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp sold 5,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 8,901 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $668,000, down from 14,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $82.44. About 595,707 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 15/03/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS REPORTS THREE NEW EXECUTIVE PROMOTIONS; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT HIGH-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENT OTHER REVENUE GROWTH DRIVEN BY CONSUMER PACKAGED GOODS FOR FISCAL 2018; 09/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Five New Restaurants Throughout North Carolina With New And Existing Franchisees; 26/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Hires Veteran Marketer Keith Lusby As Vice President, Media; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY IMPACT FROM $100 MLN INVESTMENT IN BLUEPRINT FOR DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. GROWTH; 27/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC DNKN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $61; 22/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Board Authorization Of $250 Million Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY BASKIN-ROBBINS U.S. COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINE OF 1.0%; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT; 26/04/2018 – SHORT-SELLER JIM CHANOS SAYS IS SHORT ON DUNKIN- CNBC

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hp Inc by 56,593 shares to 299,072 shares, valued at $5.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 6,013 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,536 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 20 Plus Year Treasury Bond Etf (TLT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 46 investors sold DNKN shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 70.61 million shares or 8.59% less from 77.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Capital Management Llc has invested 0.15% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). M&T Comml Bank reported 11,791 shares. Sg Americas Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 6,664 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 53,779 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 10,072 shares. 1.50M were accumulated by Fmr Limited Liability. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 32,016 shares. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 44,904 shares. Td Asset stated it has 0.02% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). The Massachusetts-based Geode Management Lc has invested 0.02% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Creative Planning has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Torray Lc reported 0.12% stake. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 0% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Moreover, Northstar Grp has 0.38% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co owns 1,014 shares.

Analysts await Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.81 EPS, down 2.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DNKN’s profit will be $66.60 million for 25.44 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.81% negative EPS growth.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $15.32 million activity. 1,000 W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) shares with value of $68,210 were bought by Dockman William C.. The insider La Force Andrew Hudson III bought 4,000 shares worth $276,160.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold GRA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.65 million shares or 2.24% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 29,746 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. United Svcs Automobile Association owns 10,306 shares. Highline Capital LP has invested 4.59% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Fil invested in 0% or 20 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 31,470 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 105,051 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Com invested 0.13% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). The Ohio-based Private Company Na has invested 0.18% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Gam Ag reported 8,346 shares. Tpg Grp Hldg (Sbs) Advisors invested in 2.00M shares. Geode Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) or 649,212 shares. Prudential Plc reported 0% stake. Cullinan Assocs Inc invested 0.03% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Swift Run Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 63,728 shares. Estabrook Cap Mngmt holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.92 EPS, down 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GRA’s profit will be $60.78M for 18.40 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.69% negative EPS growth.