IBERIABANK Corporation (IBKC) and Fauquier Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) Contrasting side by side

As Regional – Southeast Banks companies, IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) and Fauquier Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IBERIABANK Corporation 75 3.54 N/A 6.71 11.70 Fauquier Bankshares Inc. 21 2.51 N/A 1.61 12.79

Table 1 highlights IBERIABANK Corporation and Fauquier Bankshares Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Fauquier Bankshares Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to IBERIABANK Corporation. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. IBERIABANK Corporation is presently more affordable than Fauquier Bankshares Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has IBERIABANK Corporation and Fauquier Bankshares Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IBERIABANK Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 1.2% Fauquier Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

IBERIABANK Corporation is 49.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.49 beta. Fauquier Bankshares Inc.’s 49.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.51 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.8% of IBERIABANK Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 26% of Fauquier Bankshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.7% of IBERIABANK Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Fauquier Bankshares Inc. has 4.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IBERIABANK Corporation 0.59% 3.27% -0.28% 5.27% -5.85% 22.23% Fauquier Bankshares Inc. -0.15% -2.14% -4.01% 3.06% -3.25% 7.19%

For the past year IBERIABANK Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Fauquier Bankshares Inc.

Summary

IBERIABANK Corporation beats Fauquier Bankshares Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the bank holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities. The company also provides various title insurance and loan closing services for residential and commercial customers; one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; equity research, institutional sales and trading, and corporate finance services; and wealth management and trust advisory services to high net worth individuals, pension funds, corporations, and trusts, as well as invests in a commercial rental property and purchased tax credits. As of February 16, 2017, it operated 200 bank branch offices and 3 loan production offices in Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, Texas, Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina; 24 title insurance offices in Arkansas and Louisiana; mortgage representative offices in 64 locations in 10 states; 8 wealth management locations in 4 states; and 1 corporate finance services office in New Orleans. IBERIABANK Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and non-interest bearing demand deposit, money market deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and time deposits. Its loan products include secured and unsecured commercial and real estate loans, stand-by letters of credit and grants available credit for installment, unsecured and secured personal loans, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as automobile and other types of consumer financing services. In addition, the company offers safe deposit, automated teller machine, debit and credit card, cash management, direct deposit, notary, night depository, prepaid debit card, cashier's check, domestic and international collection, savings bond, drive-in teller, mobile and Internet banking, telephone banking, and banking by mail services. Further, it provides personalized services, such as investment management, trust, estate settlement, retirement, insurance, and brokerage services. The company provides its services through 11 full service branch offices located in the Virginia communities of Old Town-Warrenton, Warrenton, Catlett, The Plains, Sudley Road-Manassas, New Baltimore, Bealeton, Bristow, Haymarket, Gainesville, and Centreville Road-Manassas, Virginia. Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is based in Warrenton, Virginia.