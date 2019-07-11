IBERIABANK Corporation (IBKC) and CBTX Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) Comparing side by side

IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) and CBTX Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Regional – Southeast Banks. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IBERIABANK Corporation 75 3.63 N/A 6.02 12.86 CBTX Inc. 31 5.07 N/A 1.94 14.42

Table 1 highlights IBERIABANK Corporation and CBTX Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CBTX Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than IBERIABANK Corporation. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. IBERIABANK Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IBERIABANK Corporation 0.00% 7.6% 1% CBTX Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 1.5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.8% of IBERIABANK Corporation shares and 30.9% of CBTX Inc. shares. 1.7% are IBERIABANK Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.5% are CBTX Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IBERIABANK Corporation -2.93% 2.42% 0.34% 1.61% 0.14% 20.5% CBTX Inc. 0.04% -13.84% -15.02% -15.45% -4.86% -4.73%

For the past year IBERIABANK Corporation has 20.5% stronger performance while CBTX Inc. has -4.73% weaker performance.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the bank holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities. The company also provides various title insurance and loan closing services for residential and commercial customers; one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; equity research, institutional sales and trading, and corporate finance services; and wealth management and trust advisory services to high net worth individuals, pension funds, corporations, and trusts, as well as invests in a commercial rental property and purchased tax credits. As of February 16, 2017, it operated 200 bank branch offices and 3 loan production offices in Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, Texas, Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina; 24 title insurance offices in Arkansas and Louisiana; mortgage representative offices in 64 locations in 10 states; 8 wealth management locations in 4 states; and 1 corporate finance services office in New Orleans. IBERIABANK Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

CBTX, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, N.A. that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in Houston and Beaumont, Texas. The company??s deposit products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts; and loan portfolio comprises consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit. It also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate-backed loans, commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, construction and development loans, homebuilder loans, agricultural loans, small business administration loans, and other loan products, as well as acquisition, expansion, and development loans. In addition, the company offers remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, direct deposit, cash management, night depository, and treasury services, as well as debit cards, e-statements, and cashier's checks. It operates through 18 branches. CBTX, Inc. was formerly known as CBFH, Inc. and changed its name to CBTX, Inc. in September 2017. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beaumont, Texas. CBTX, Inc. is a subsidiary of Miller Industries, Inc.