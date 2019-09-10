Iberiabank Corp. (IBKC) Stock Value Declined While Systematic Financial Management LP Increased Its Stake; Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Trimmed Holding in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) by $415,671

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased its stake in Iberiabank Corp. (IBKC) by 175.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp bought 16,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.28% . The institutional investor held 26,220 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 9,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Iberiabank Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $72.51. About 109,007 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has declined 5.85% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Announces Branch Closures and Consolidations; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q Net $63.6M; 22/03/2018 – IBERIABANK RELEASE 2020 STRATEGIC GOALS ON APRIL 19; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 20/03/2018 – IBERIABANK – ANNOUNCED DECLARATION OF QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.38/SHARE; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.37, EST. $1.43; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK WILL CLOSE OR CONSOLIDATE 22 BRANCHES IN 2Q, 3Q; 23/04/2018 – DJ IBERIABANK Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBKC); 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: To Close or Consolidate 22 Branch Locations During 2Q and 3Q

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 3,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 302,072 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.67M, down from 305,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $139.39. About 835,398 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Group Pcl has 0.25% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 3.46M shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York invested in 0.08% or 52,635 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Company holds 0.17% or 58,800 shares in its portfolio. Intact Invest Mngmt Incorporated holds 47,200 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Franklin Resources Inc owns 8,727 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Llp reported 4,043 shares stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co stated it has 62,323 shares. 10,412 are owned by Private Harbour Inv Mgmt & Counsel Limited Co. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 8,371 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance Company reported 13,470 shares. Telemus Limited Co holds 9,481 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Lc reported 5,819 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% or 6,582 shares. M Secs stated it has 1,944 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 49,359 shares to 80,156 shares, valued at $11.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 41,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,671 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $972,530 activity. $75,250 worth of stock was bought by Maples Ricky E on Monday, March 11. Another trade for 13,000 shares valued at $972,530 was bought by KOERNER JOHN E III.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold IBKC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.13 million shares or 1.80% less from 44.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 448,816 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 7,456 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability holds 0% or 36,998 shares in its portfolio. 145,446 are owned by Principal Finance Group Inc. Shell Asset Com holds 7,722 shares. Convergence Invest Ltd Llc has 0.08% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc has invested 0.34% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). 7,075 were accumulated by Bailard. Avalon Advsr Limited Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 38,886 shares. Ajo LP reported 804,531 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 3,134 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc owns 39,847 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs reported 3,457 shares. 6,472 are held by Regions Financial. Calamos Advsr Llc stated it has 7,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings.