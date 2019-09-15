Iberiabank Continues to Hold Holding in Apple (AAPL); Berkley W R (WRB) Holder American Financial Group Upped Its Holding by $3.80 Million as Share Value Rose

American Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc bought 58,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 175,500 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.57M, up from 117,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $70.99. About 443,730 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 5,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 77,097 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.26M, up from 71,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 39.76M shares traded or 50.77% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – Apple Said to Plan Move From Intel to Mac Chips (Video); 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 24/04/2018 – IRELAND INTENTION TO SIGN EXECUTE ESCROW DEED W/ APPLE; 19/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Apple testing MicroLed screens of its own making – report; 07/03/2018 – Apple’s tight-knit relationships with Chinese suppliers are unlikely to be threatened by trade barriers, according to GBH analyst Dan Ives; 04/05/2018 – Apple is more up than 2 percent; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS AFFECTED MACBOOK PRO (NON TOUCH BAR) UNITS WERE MANUFACTURED BETWEEN OCTOBER 2016 AND OCTOBER 2017 – APPLE SUPPORT PAGE; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 03/04/2018 – Apple hires Google’s search and AI chief. via @cnbctech; 07/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS IN ITS ORDER, COURT ALSO APPROVED FORM OF NOTICE OF SETTLEMENT, SET HEARING DATE OF JULY 20 – SEC FILING

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 352,425 shares to 560,624 shares, valued at $30.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc Ne by 209,127 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261,604 shares, and cut its stake in Kkr & Co Inc.

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $907.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 28,576 shares to 6,740 shares, valued at $698,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 7,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,274 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ).

