Iberiabank Boosted Intuit (INTU) Holding; HEMPAMERICANA (HMPQ) Sellers Decreased By 98.27% Their Shorts

Iberiabank Corp increased Intuit (INTU) stake by 23.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Iberiabank Corp acquired 4,041 shares as Intuit (INTU)’s stock rose 13.72%. The Iberiabank Corp holds 21,135 shares with $5.53M value, up from 17,094 last quarter. Intuit now has $71.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $276.57. About 1.22M shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Third Quarter Revenue Growth Tops 15 Percent; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees Revenue Growth, Higher Profit — Earnings Review; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Dominion Management invested in 3.19% or 37,493 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt holds 0.13% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 247,780 shares. Financial Advantage stated it has 0.02% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited invested in 8,703 shares. Barbara Oil reported 0.12% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Caprock Gru has 0.06% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Shine Invest Advisory Ser Inc reported 408 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Caxton Assocs Lp has 0.06% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 1,463 shares. 9,430 were reported by Ameritas Prtnrs Incorporated. Westpac Bk, a Australia-based fund reported 96,482 shares. Nebraska-based Pittenger & Anderson Incorporated has invested 0% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Everence Capital Inc invested 0.29% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 181,621 were reported by Amp Capital. Creative Planning invested in 10,417 shares. 2,461 were accumulated by Wade G W And Inc.

Iberiabank Corp decreased Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) stake by 9,554 shares to 142,111 valued at $7.56 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) stake by 34,620 shares and now owns 68,775 shares. Spdr Gold Shares (GLD) was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Intuit has $285 highest and $225 lowest target. $255.18’s average target is -7.73% below currents $276.57 stock price. Intuit had 20 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by Citigroup. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, May 24. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 2. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 24 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight”. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Friday, February 22. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.