Iberiabank Boosted Honeywell International (HON) Position by $560,742 as Stock Value Rose; Kulicke & Soffa Industries (KLIC) Holding Has Lifted by Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 10.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 3,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 38,776 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16M, up from 35,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $165.03. About 1.34 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms 2Q, Full-Year Guidance; 08/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach To Produce Cleaner-Burning Transportation Fuels Using Honeywell Technologies; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell Provides Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant And Connected Plant Technology To Caprock Midstream, LLC; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q REV. 6.4B RUPEES; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Intelligent Wearables For Industrial Field Workers; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Honeywell’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream III, LLC; 26/04/2018 – CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) by 6.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 43,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 695,303 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.37 million, up from 652,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $20.56. About 550,969 shares traded or 24.58% up from the average. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has declined 13.95% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KLIC News: 10/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA REPORTS PRELIM 2Q EPS ABOUT 51C, EST. 41C; 10/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A, Superior Uniform Group, Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Tele; 31/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa 2Q Adj EPS 54c; 09/03/2018 Kulicke & Soffa Introduces New Offerings at SEMICON China 2018; 14/05/2018 – Kulicke And Soffa Class Action: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kulicke And; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA UNABLE TO FILE 10-Q ON INTERNAL INVESTIGATION; 17/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Kulicke; 16/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) to the July 10, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 31/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 3Q REV. $255M-$270M; 18/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Alerts Investors to Nasdaq Notification

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 9,554 shares to 142,111 shares, valued at $7.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Index (IWD) by 11,946 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,060 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (VIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crawford Investment Counsel reported 2.16% stake. Eaton Vance has invested 0.26% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 13,482 are owned by Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Griffin Asset Mgmt invested in 1% or 44,571 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 14.00 million shares. Cullinan Assoc Inc has 0.17% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moors & Cabot has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Adirondack Com holds 0.09% or 721 shares. New England Private Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 2,739 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corp, a Japan-based fund reported 591,523 shares. Moreover, Sterneck Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.18% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Albert D Mason invested in 0.96% or 8,280 shares. Rbf Lc owns 10,000 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Mount Vernon Associate Inc Md holds 3.27% or 13,482 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 191,794 shares.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is It Time to Buy Cyclical Stocks Like Rockwell Automation? – The Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Like About Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Honeywell Earnings: HON Stock Pops on Raised Guidance – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

More notable recent Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for The Boeing Company, Koninklijke Philips NV, Carnival, Travelport Worldwide, Chubb, and Kulicke and Soffa Industries â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” on February 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) Presents At Ninth Annual CEO Investor Summit – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2017, Nasdaq.com published: “7 Promising Low Price-to-Sales Stocks for Good Returns – Nasdaq” on February 06, 2018. More interesting news about Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Dow finishes down 550 points as stocks erase 2018 gains – MarketWatch” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kulicke & Soffa: Is CEO Fusen Chen Prepping Another Acquisition Or Merger? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 08, 2017.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold KLIC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 56.55 million shares or 0.42% more from 56.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Cap Management Grp Inc Inc has 0.25% invested in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) for 9,992 shares. Neumeier Poma Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.29% or 695,303 shares. Hl Ltd Liability Com reported 170,237 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Bancorp Of Mellon Corp holds 648,652 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Communication Ltd invested in 0.01% or 44,700 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.02% invested in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) for 44,909 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 31,941 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Piedmont Inv Advisors Inc has invested 0.01% in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 102,031 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Amer Grp Inc Inc holds 0% in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) or 7,794 shares. Brinker Capital Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0.04% or 3.09M shares. State Street reported 789,290 shares stake. Inv Counsel has 46,020 shares.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 443,785 shares to 634,774 shares, valued at $33.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exlservice Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 10,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 556,681 shares, and cut its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE).