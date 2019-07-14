Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Trimmed Its Stake in Mercer International Sbi (MERC) by $1.82 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Nike Cl B (NKE) Shareholder Capital International Sarl Trimmed Holding

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in Mercer International Inc Sbi (MERC) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd sold 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 16.34M shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $220.75 million, down from 16.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Mercer International Inc Sbi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $894.17M market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $13.62. About 279,398 shares traded. Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) has risen 9.07% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MERC News: 12/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within DAQO New Energy, Mercer International, KNOT Offshore Partners LP, Presidio, Industrias; 06/03/2018 – MERCER INTL: TRIBUNAL RULED IT LACKED JURISDICTION; 05/04/2018 – Anna Massoglia: SCOOP: Robert Mercer backed secretive “dark money” group that worked with Facebook & Google to target swing; 05/03/2018 Mercer International Inc. Provides Update on NAFTA Claim; 06/03/2018 – Mercer International Inc. Announces Decision in NAFTA Claim; 03/05/2018 – Mercer Intl 1Q Rev $367.9M; 05/03/2018 – Mercer International: Nafta Tribunal Decision to Be Issued Tuesday; 03/05/2018 – MERCER INTERNATIONAL 1Q EPS 39C, EST. 67C; 11/05/2018 – Mercer International Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 05/03/2018 – Mercer International Claim Concerns Celgar Pulp Mil

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 35.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl sold 23,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,821 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61M, down from 66,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $89.12. About 4.24 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – AmericnStatesman: Trae Young being courted by Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and….Puma?; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 15/03/2018 – Nike’s Edwards, Once Seen as Possible CEO Successor, Is Leaving; 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 29/04/2018 – Nike’s female workers lead a revolt against the culture, and prompt an exodus of male executives; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square sells its stake in Nike, a source tells CNBC; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 24 percent; 29/04/2018 – Finally, fed up, a group of women inside Nike’s Beaverton, Oregon headquarters started a small revolt; 22/03/2018 – BRIEF-Bill Ackman Cashes Out Of Nike Investment With Roughly $100 mln Profit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Mercer International Inc. Completes Private Offering of $350 Million of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” published on December 07, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Mercer International Stock Popped 19% Today – Nasdaq” on January 16, 2019. More interesting news about Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Mercer International Inc. Announces Leadership Transition Nasdaq:MERC – GlobeNewswire” published on July 20, 2015 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mercer International Inc. to Acquire One of Germany’s Largest Sawmills and a Bio-Mass Power Plant – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 21, 2017.

Analysts await Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 134.62% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.26 per share. MERC’s profit will be $40.05M for 5.58 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Mercer International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.79% negative EPS growth.