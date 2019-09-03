Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Trimmed Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $1.77 Million; Share Price Declined; As Coca (KO) Market Value Rose, Troy Asset Management LTD Upped Holding by $2.30 Million

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 50,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 7.17M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $336.01M, up from 7.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $55.2. About 2.89M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Focus on Healthier Drinks Pays Off With Profit Beat; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Coca-Cola’s Aa3/P-1 Ratings; Outlook Changed To Negative; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Europe Unit Case Volume Up 4%; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster Locals Stand in Solidarity; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 EPS Cont Ops Up 8%-10%; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS CO IS ‘CONFIDENT’ IN STATEGIES TO ADAPT PORTFOLIO TO NEW ENVIRONMENT, BUT SEES SOME LEVEL OF IMPACT AS CONSUMERS ADJUST TO SUGAR TAXES; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – TOTAL AMOUNT OF INVESTMENT FOR THE PLANT IS $45 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s changes Coca-Cola FEMSA’s outlook to stable; affirms ratings; 08/03/2018 – Restaurant Association recruits top Coca-Cola executive

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 16.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd sold 4,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 22,750 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.68 million, down from 27,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $10.59 during the last trading session, reaching $353.5. About 2.72 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – LUV, GE, BA: Breaking: NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt confirms one person died after an engine failed on a Southwest Airlines flight that was diverted to Philadelphia today. – ! $LUV $GE $BA; 08/05/2018 – BOEING: RYANAIR ORDERED 25 AIRCRAFT; UTAIR AVIATION ORDERED 30; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Acquire Leading Aerospace Parts Distributor KLX Inc. to Enhance Services Business Growth; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH GOVERNMENT SAYS WILL CLOSELY WATCH WTO APPEALS BODY’S DECISION IN 2019 ON US AID TO BOEING; 13/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce to Work With Boeing and Affected Airlines to Minimize Disruption; 25/04/2018 – MIDEAST – Factors to watch – April 26; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS BOEING TALKS ARE NOT AFFECTING SALES CAMPAIGNS AT ALL; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to buy aerospace parts maker KLX for about $3.2 billion in cash; 30/04/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE SECURES MULTIPLE BOEING CONTRACTS; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Conditions: SWS Certification Services, Ltd., Boeing Model 747-8 Airplanes; Installation of an

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.30B for 37.93 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones Associate Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 2.32M were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings. Courage Miller Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 814 shares. Girard Prns Ltd invested in 1.29% or 18,194 shares. Egerton Capital (Uk) Llp has 2.46% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 911,396 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt reported 1.77% stake. Moors Cabot has invested 1.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Alta Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 2,143 shares in its portfolio. Personal Cap Advsrs reported 0.01% stake. Donaldson Capital Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 111,665 shares. Whalerock Point Partners has 7,210 shares for 1.8% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Boston Research & Management Incorporated has invested 0.25% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bessemer Group Inc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 114,654 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Jones Financial Lllp invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.74M shares to 213,576 shares, valued at $12.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 3.41 million were accumulated by Chevy Chase Holding. Barr E S & Com, Kentucky-based fund reported 173,238 shares. Harvest Cap Management Inc, New Hampshire-based fund reported 4,341 shares. Pettee Investors holds 0.2% or 6,650 shares. Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 1,678 shares. Argent Trust Communications holds 1.14% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 232,917 shares. Seabridge Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 800 shares in its portfolio. Qs Investors Limited owns 390,706 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 0.46% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 6.38 million shares. Cook And Bynum Capital stated it has 504,260 shares. The Colorado-based Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 0.43% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 310,400 are held by Meyer Handelman Company. Monroe Comml Bank Mi owns 9,882 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Corporation Il stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

