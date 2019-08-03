Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Stake In Disney Walt Co (DIS) Was Has Raised; Voya Investment Management Position in Angiodynamics (ANGO) Cut by $761,684

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Angiodynamics Inc (ANGO) by 69.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 34,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 15,473 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 50,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Angiodynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $756.72 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.3. About 163,016 shares traded. AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) has declined 3.37% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGO News: 10/04/2018 – AngioDynamics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC ANGO.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $345 MLN TO $350 MLN; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Angiodynamics Inc. (Navilyst Medical Inc.)- Fluid Management Convenience Kits (Angioplasty Kits) intended to be used in; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS 3Q ADJ EPS 25C, EST. 19C; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC ANGO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.71, REV VIEW $346.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ AngioDynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANGO); 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics 3Q EPS 37c; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics Backs FY18 Sales $345M-$350M; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC – SEES 2018 ADJ EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.70 TO $0.74; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics 3Q Adj EPS 25c

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 10,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,017 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform; 14/03/2018 – Disney announces strategic reorganization, effective immediately; 08/05/2018 – bernadette baum: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources #mergers; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fa; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video); 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beast In Concert At The Hollywood Bowl Performed With Orchestra Live-To-Film; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Halcyon Management Prtnrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 207,310 shares. Bellecapital Int Limited holds 0.69% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 9,713 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability invested in 0.31% or 28,160 shares. 2.69 million were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Private Harbour Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kwmg Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 299 shares. Lafleur And Godfrey invested 0.75% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Marathon Trading Inv Ltd invested in 0.58% or 44,735 shares. Drexel Morgan And Communications has invested 1.58% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sterneck Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.28% or 2,874 shares. Shufro Rose & Lc accumulated 35,789 shares. State Street owns 74.77M shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd holds 4,915 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Kj Harrison Partners reported 46,077 shares stake. 68,710 are owned by Utd Asset Strategies.

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd, which manages about $588.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mfc Bancorp Ltd by 288,000 shares to 2.44M shares, valued at $17.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl A (BRKA) by 25 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6 shares, and cut its stake in Callable.

Analysts await AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 75.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.16 per share. ANGO’s profit will be $1.49M for 126.88 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by AngioDynamics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold ANGO shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 36.11 million shares or 1.86% less from 36.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Natl Bank De stated it has 6,126 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teton Advisors holds 0.04% or 18,000 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) for 195,816 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 687,873 shares. Federated Pa holds 1,074 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) for 14,377 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company reported 9,848 shares stake. State Common Retirement Fund reported 68,900 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 8,883 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 133,670 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Missouri-based Parkside Comml Bank has invested 0% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). United Automobile Association invested in 18,689 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas Yale Corp has invested 0.05% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 84,270 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability invested in 38,967 shares.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40 billion and $44.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 221,542 shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $97.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 71,144 shares in the quarter, for a total of 498,872 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).