Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Raised as Market Value Rose; Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Shareholder New Generation Advisors Has Decreased Its Position by $1.15 Million

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 115,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The hedge fund held 519,122 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66 million, down from 634,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $304.88 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.23. About 57,361 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 30/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches SD-WAN; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Capital Delivers Letter to Consolidated Communications Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 Kansas CC: Audit of Consolidated Communications Enterprise Services, Inc. by KUSF Administrator; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Rev $356M; 01/05/2018 – Consolidated Communications Announces Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches New Data and Voice Solutions for Small and Medium Businesses; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL CALLS ON CNSL TO REPURCHASE BONDS TO RETIRE DEBT; 16/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL LP – URGE CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, TO AUTHORIZE & COMMENCE PROGRAM TO REPURCHASE CO BONDS ON OPEN MARKET

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 10,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,017 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $135.22. About 827,122 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECTS TO BE IN THE POSITION TO REQUEST SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR DISNEY TRANSACTION AND CREATION OF NEW FOX THIS SUMMER-LACHLAN MURDOCH; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Media Networks Rev $6.14B; 03/05/2018 – Many Disney employees say they bring their own lunch to work – but there are 7 park treats they just can’t resist; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide ltineraries in 2019

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Will Disney+ Be the Next Catalyst for DIS Stock? – Investorplace.com” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Market Recovery, Disney Earnings, Rate Cuts – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “Warren Buffett’s Biggest Blunder Has Now Cost Him $16 Billion – Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “A Foolish Take: Disney’s Streaming Bundle Is Netflix’s Worst Nightmare – The Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney’s Avengers Spell Endgame For Netflix – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

More notable recent Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Consolidated Communications declares $0.3874 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Consolidated Communications Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:CNSL – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consolidated Communications Further Expands 1 Gig Internet Availability in New Hampshire to Reach More Than 86000 Locations – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Consolidated Communications Builds Fiber-to-the-Premise Network and Launches TV Service in Ghent, New York – GlobeNewswire” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Notable earnings before Thursdayâ€™s open – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.