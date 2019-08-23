Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Raised Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $1.17 Million; Natixis Lifted Stake in Rogers Communications (RCI) by $3.17 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 10,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,017 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $135.64. About 969,376 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 30/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SETS JULY 10 MEETING FOR VOTE ON DISNEY MERGER; 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Disney ‘Really Wants Sky’ (Video); 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him; 05/03/2018 – ABC’S DIS.N 2018 OSCARS WAS THE LEAST-VIEWED BROADCAST OF THE EVENT EVER; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOB CHAPEK NAMED CHAIRMAN OF PARKS, EXPERIENCES AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS SEGMENT; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 23/05/2018 – ABC’s Bruce Rosenblum to Exit Disney Amid Restructuring

Natixis increased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 33.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 59,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 240,195 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.95M, up from 180,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $50.18. About 33,513 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 15/04/2018 – RCI Adds Five New Resorts in Prime Holiday Locations in Japan; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Adj EPS C$0.90; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS FILES SHELF FOR MAX. $4B DEBT SECURITIES; 30/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partnership with RCI Bank: Global Platform Approach to Offer Tailor-made Customer-centric Services; 07/05/2018 – RCI to Launch New Version of the RCI® App: The Most Comprehensive Vacation Exchange App Available; 20/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications’ quarterly profit rises 37 pct; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q REV. C$3.63B, EST. C$3.47B

