Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Raised Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $1.17 Million; Market Value Rose; Micron Technology (MU) Stock Declined While Wafra Investment Advisory Group Trimmed Its Stake by $8.42 Million

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Micron Technology (MU) by 35.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 205,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 375,253 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.51M, down from 580,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $44.62. About 25.99 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 21/05/2018 – Micron Announces $10 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 10,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,017 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $144.29. About 5.59 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 25/05/2018 – Techmeme: Riot Games signs non-exclusive streaming deal with Disney’s ESPN+ for League of Legends; replaces Riot’s 2016 $350M; 27/04/2018 – Here’s an aerial view of Disney’s soon-to-be Star Wars theme park; 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role; 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS, INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS, WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd, which manages about $588.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Callable by 60,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,750 shares, and cut its stake in Callable.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. $451 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by WOODFORD BRENT.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 136,570 were accumulated by Counselors Inc. Roberts Glore & Il has invested 0.54% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated owns 68,800 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. 690,059 were reported by M&T Natl Bank. The Massachusetts-based Fayerweather Charles has invested 1.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gabalex Mgmt Llc has invested 5.61% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bar Harbor Svcs invested in 4,146 shares. Icm Asset Inc Wa stated it has 11,405 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Leisure Mgmt holds 1.03% or 11,040 shares. Madison Investment Inc reported 41,497 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Services Corp reported 6,897 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 2.32 million shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Augustine Asset invested in 0.21% or 2,788 shares. Markston Int Limited Liability Company holds 2.96% or 227,294 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, North Amer has 1.97% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addison Cap Company has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Edgestream Partners LP owns 28,985 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 93,425 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 19,900 shares. Horizon Ltd Liability Corp owns 5,995 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cornercap Counsel has 0.03% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Da Davidson And reported 0.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). John G Ullman Associate Inc has 8,685 shares. Delta Asset Limited Liability Tn holds 125 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Fin Grp stated it has 0.06% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Hillsdale Invest Management Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Rampart Investment Comm Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 28,717 shares. Gam Ag has invested 0.07% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Herald Invest Mgmt Limited owns 25,000 shares. Cls Invests holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 19,052 shares.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55 billion and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 239,613 shares to 258,892 shares, valued at $34.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 43,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,391 shares, and has risen its stake in D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI).