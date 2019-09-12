Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Raised as Shares Rose; Leisure Capital Management Decreased Intel (INTC) Position as Share Price Declined

Leisure Capital Management decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 72.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leisure Capital Management sold 13,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 5,054 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $242,000, down from 18,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leisure Capital Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $53.04. About 7.06M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 11/05/2018 – Daily Beast: Not Just Michael Cohen: AT&T Hit Up Other Allies For Trump Intel; 22/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Is in Place (Correct); 16/05/2018 – EE Times: Samsung Lengthen Chip Sales Lead Over Intel; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY INTERNET OF THINGS GROUP REVENUE $840 MILLION, UP 17%; 19/03/2018 – Intel Votes to Extends Chairman’s Term, Selects New Director; 13/03/2018 – The Dow Jones industrial average rose more than 100 points at the open with Intel leading the gains; 23/05/2018 – Institut Curie Names Intel Lead Partner to Implement High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence in Accelerating; 09/03/2018 – Intel reportedly considers bid for Broadcom; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 09/03/2018 – Intel Considers Acquisition Alternatives Including Possible Bid For

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 49.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 14,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 43,488 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.07M, up from 29,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $137.65. About 1.43 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

Leisure Capital Management, which manages about $283.25 million and $113.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,458 shares to 21,370 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.