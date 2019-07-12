Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Has Increased by $1.17 Million; Schafer Cullen Capital Management Position in Eaton Corp. Plc (ETN) Has Lifted as Share Value Rose

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Eaton Corp. Plc (ETN) by 31.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 63,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 265,029 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.35M, up from 201,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp. Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.78B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $81.05. About 834,476 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 10,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,017 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $144.59. About 5.45 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting; 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 08/05/2018 – Parks, ‘Black Panther’ propel Disney earnings past TV decline; 23/05/2018 – Variety: LA Screenings: Disney Media Networks Preps Julio Iglesias Bio-Series; 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Eaton Completes the Acquisition of a Controlling Interest in Ulusoy Elektrik – Business Wire” on April 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Eaton Is Ready for the Next Stage in the Auto Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on May 25, 2019, Etftrends.com published: “VanEck Refreshes Alternative Energy ETF, Changes Ticker to â€œSMOGâ€ – ETF Trends” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eaton Keeping Its Ducks In A Row And Still Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s The Price I’ll Start Buying Eaton – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 26, 2018.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $6.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4,142 shares to 1.39 million shares, valued at $140.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Engie Sa (Adr) by 115,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.25 million shares, and cut its stake in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL).

