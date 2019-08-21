Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Has Boosted by $1.17 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose, Arvest Trust Company Has Lifted by $1.97 Million Its Holding

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 10,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,017 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $135.95. About 4.26 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – NEWLY CREATED SEGMENT WILL ALSO BE COMPRISED OF CO’S OWNERSHIP STAKE IN HULU, AND ITS SOON-TO-BE-LAUNCHED ESPN+ STREAMING SERVICE; 29/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO’S ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELED ‘ROSEANNE’ -COMPANY STATEMENT; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Structure, Terms of Any Offer Would Be at Least as Favorable to Fox Holders as Disney Offer; 05/03/2018 – Family Cruises: On a Disney Cruise, It’s a Stressful World (After All); 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library – All for $4.99 Pe; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-21st Century Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing

Arvest Trust Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company bought 17,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 180,147 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.00M, up from 162,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $135.95. About 4.26 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – Disney Names Consumer Chief Pitaro as New President of ESPN; 09/04/2018 – Nelson, on the other hand, has a war chest of his own, including support of employees and executives from American Airlines and Disney; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Bob Chapek Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products Segment; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY CONSOLIDATES COMPANY’S DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES; 07/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO CALLS DISNEY BUYING FOX AN `EARTHQUAKE’: CNBC; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Disney’s New Revolving Credit Facilities; 03/05/2018 – FUNTASTIC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH THINKWAY TOYS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF TOYS AND ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTS RELATING TO DISNEY AND PIXAR TOY STORY LICENSE; 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles; 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Luxor Group Inc Ltd Partnership has 0.89% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 238,788 shares. Menlo Advsrs Limited Company owns 49,915 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman stated it has 0.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Farmers & Merchants Invests invested in 139,244 shares. Moreover, Cannell Peter B And Company Inc has 1.84% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Usa Fincl Portformulas, a Michigan-based fund reported 39,423 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw invested in 1.2% or 101,897 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.18% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Roberts Glore And Communication Il owns 7,748 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. 24,147 were accumulated by Old Dominion Management. Westpac Bk Corporation owns 286,808 shares. Check Mgmt Ca has invested 0.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Telos Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 40,973 shares. Lpl Limited Liability accumulated 0.2% or 808,758 shares. Fayerweather Charles holds 1.26% or 7,318 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney’s Perpetual Growth Machine – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney’s Avengers Spell Endgame For Netflix – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Sets A Box Office Record 5 Months Early; ‘Rise Of Skywalker,’ ‘Frozen 2’ Still On The Way – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd, which manages about $588.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP) by 210,000 shares to 5.56M shares, valued at $54.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Call by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,843 shares to 145,525 shares, valued at $27.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mfs Instl Tr (MIEIX) by 26,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.71M shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

